Moody's assigns Aa2 to Nueces Co., TX's Certificates of Obligation, Ser. 2021 and GOLT Refunding Bonds

New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to Nueces County, TX's $42.6 million Combination Tax and Limited Pledge Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2021; $9.7 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A; and $23.4 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2021B. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the county's previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt and its Aa2 issuer rating. Post-sale, the county will have approximately $176.8 million of rated GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the county's sizeable and growing base along the Texas Gulf Coast with industry concentration in petrochemicals, as well as positive population trends paired with below average resident income levels. The rating further considers the county's average debt and moderate pension burdens. Finally, the issuer rating reflects the county's healthy, yet lower reserves relative to peers that have improved in recent years and expected to continue improving over the next few years.

The lack of distinction between the issuer rating and general obligation limited tax rating is based on the county's ample taxing headroom of approximately 1,387%, which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating surpluses leading to materially higher reserves relative to revenue

- Significant tax base expansion and economic diversification

- Materially strengthened resident income indices and full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of reserves below current levels

- Material increase in the debt burden or fixed costs

- Economic contraction leading to declining assessed values

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's outstanding GOLT debt constitute direct obligations of the county payable from a levy and collection of a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the county. The Series 2021 certificates are direct obligations of the county secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the county within the limits prescribed by law, with the certificates further secured by a limited pledge not to exceed $1,000 of surplus net revenues of the county's park system.

Texas counties are limited to a total tax rate of $8.00 per $1,000 of assessed value (AV) for all purposes, including debt service, of which debt service requirements may not exceed $4.00 at the time of issuance. Nueces County's total tax rate is well below the limit at $3.11 per $1,000 of AV. Comparing the maximum levy to maximum annual debt service (MADS), the county's taxing headroom is 1,387%.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2021 certificates will fund various capital improvements throughout the county, including construction of a new criminal justice facility and street and road improvements. The Series 2021A and Taxable Series 2021B refunding bonds will refund certain maturities of the county's outstanding GOLT bonds for debt service savings and will not extend the final maturity of the refunded debt.

PROFILE

Nueces County is in southeastern Texas along the Gulf Coast. The county encompasses roughly 850 square miles and has a population of 361,540. The area's economic base is anchored by petrochemical manufacturing, oil and gas refining, international trade via the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (Nueces), TX - REV BDS (revenue debt rated Aa3 stable), military activity, agriculture, and tourism. Corpus Christi (Aa2 stable) is the county seat and primary trade center.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

