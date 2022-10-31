Moody's assigns Aa2 to Ohio's Major New State Infrastructure Project Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2022-1 (GARVEEs); outlook positive

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of Ohio's $110.2 million Major New State Infrastructure Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-1, issued on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). Moody's also maintains Aa2 ratings on $765 million of the state's outstanding GARVEEs. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the bonds, also known as GARVEE bonds, is based on ample debt service coverage provided by pledged revenues generated from a very broad, national tax base and a strong 5x additional bonds test. In addition, the bonds benefit from early set-asides for debt service and ODOT's covenant to appropriate from other available transportation funds if federal revenues are insufficient, which offsets the federal reauthorization risk. These strengths are balanced against the subject-to-appropriation nature of the pledged revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the GARVEES reflects the outlook of the state. The positive outlook is based on growing evidence of new economic development that could diversify the state's economy, improve growth and strengthen demographic trends over the medium term. The outlook also reflects the recent improvement in the state's financial position and economic prospects, and our expectation that strong reserves, proactive financial management, and low fixed costs that will support budget flexibility during potential economic uncertainty in the next 18-24 months.

The outlook also incorporates our expectation that ODOT's covenant to appropriate from other available resources will limit future risks of funding disruption caused by either a lapse in highway program authorization or depletion of the federal Highway Trust Fund (HTF) over the medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Removal of requirement for biennial legislative appropriation of pledged revenue, combined with a very strong flow of funds

- Other structural enhancements that further diminish federal reauthorization risk

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Large, sustained decrease in ODOT's other available resources that can pay GARVEE debt service

- Discontinuation of or reduction in federal transportation grant program - Extended lapse in reauthorization of federal transportation spending - Sharp HTF revenue decline caused by economic stress, tax inefficiency or redirection of fuel taxes to Federal general fund - Issuance of parity debt with significantly longer maturities than in the past, or substantial increase in leverage - Failure to provide timely appropriation to allow for payment of debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Ohio's Major New State Infrastructure Project bonds, also known as GARVEE bonds, are secured by a lien on Title 23 Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) reimbursements to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for eligible highway construction projects. In addition, the DOT Director has covenanted to pay debt service using other lawfully available funds in the event of an interruption in Title 23 funding. The other funds would consist of appropriations of DOT revenues from sources including state gasoline tax receipts. Other available funds amounted to $570 million in fiscal 2022.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022-1 bonds will finance federally approved capital transportation projects around the state in coming months.

PROFILE

Ohio is the seventh-largest US state by population. Its gross domestic product per capita also ranks seventh among states. The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for planning, designing, constructing, maintaining and rehabilitating the state's highway system. It administers federal funds -- including those used by local jurisdictions for local road and bridge projects -- as well as funding that both the state and federal governments allocate to public transportation, bridge, waterway and aviation infrastructure. ODOT is overseen by an appointee of the governor of Ohio and is one of the state's largest agencies, with approximately 4,900 employees.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

