Moody's assigns Aa2 to Omaha Public Power District, NE's Electric Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series A and B bonds; outlook stable

Approximately $415 million of debt affected

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned Aa2 to Omaha Public Power District, NE's (OPPD) $360 million of Electric System Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series A and $55 million of Electric System Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series B. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Omaha Public Power District's (OPPD or the district, Aa2 senior, Aa3 subordinate) rating reflects the utility's strong service area that has proven resilient through economic cycles, competitive rates, and sound debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and liquidity. Over the last two years, OPPD has achieved DSCR averaging 2.37x while days cash on hand has averaged around 180 days. Further supporting the district's credit quality is its location in an all public power state with no indirect competition from investor owned utilities. The district's credit quality also considers elevated exposure to carbon transition risk given the district's reliance on coal fired generation for a majority of its power supply, high Moody's adjusted debt ratio, below average sizing of the debt service reserve, and continuing exposure to the decommissioning of the Fort Calhoun (FCS) nuclear plant. On the latter, OPPD has made substantial progress as it expects to complete the process by 2025.

For 2021, OPPD's service area recovered from the consequences of the recent economic downturn caused by COVID-19. As of July 2021, the unemployment rate for the city of Omaha is 2.7% (preliminary), which is lower than the 5.4% national unemployment rate and the 2020 peak of around 8.6% in April 2020. While the broader service area has strengthened, the district's 2021 results have been negatively impacted from winter storm Uri and a major wind storm in July 2021 resulting in lower expected DSCR at around 2.0x and days cash on hand remaining at around the recent 2-year average of around 180 days. After 2021, we incorporate the assumption that OPPD's DSCR will return back to levels more consistent with its longer term history at above 2.30x and that adjusted liquidity on hand, which includes net availability under qualified bank lines, will be around 230 days.

Another key development is the district's plans to build two gas fired power plants totaling 600 MW with commercial operations in 2023. The new gas fired plants are intended to backstop 600 MW of new solar power and are part of OPPD's broader goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Proceeds from the new issuance will partially fund these capital spending for the new gas fired plants.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects OPPD's strong service area and our expectation that the district's financial metrics will improve after 2021 with total DSCR above 2.30x and adjusted liquidity on hand of around 230 days.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Successful reduction of carbon transition risk while maintaining well over 300 adjusted days liquidity on hand and total DSCR well above 2.50x

- Substantial decrease to the district's adjusted debt ratio to well below 65%

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material weakening of service area

- Total DSCR falls below 2.0x or adjusted days liquidity on hand below 175 days on a sustained basis

- Failure to pass through cost increases

LEGAL SECURITY

Senior lien bonds benefit from the first claim on the electric system's net revenues, subordinate lien bonds and the commercial paper program have a second lien on the system's net revenues. The rate covenant requires net revenues to be sum sufficient for all outstanding debt. The additional bonds test requires net revenue coverage of senior lien debt service to be at least 1.4x and coverage of subordinate lien debt service to be 1.0x both as defined under OPPD's bond resolution. The debt service reserve fund requirement for the senior bonds is low at maximum annual interest and there is no debt service reserve fund for the subordinate bonds. However, the annual interest amount of the debt represented about five months of total annual debt service in 2020. The reserve is cash funded.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2021 Series A and B bonds will be used to fund capital spending, refund all or part of its series 2012B bonds, fund incremental reserves, and pay transaction costs.

PROFILE

OPPD is a public corporation and political subdivision of the state of Nebraska. The district provides electric service in the City of Omaha, and adjacent territories comprising all of Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties and a portion of Cass, Saunders, Dodge, Otoe, Nemaha, Johnson, Pawnee, Richardson, Burt and Colfax counties. The utility serves a population of approximately 849,000 people in 13 counties, more than any other utility in the state, while covering more than 5,000 miles in service area territory.

