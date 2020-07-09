Moody's assigns Aa2 to Oxnard Union HSD's (CA) GO Bonds Election of 2018, Series B; outlook is stable

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Oxnard Union High School District's (CA) General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2018, Series B. The expected par amount is $120.0 million. We maintain a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding parity debt, affecting $258.6 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 general obligation (GO) rating incorporates the district's very large and diverse tax base poised for continued solid growth despite the sharp decline in the economy due to coronavirus and district residents' average wealth indicators. The continued residential development within the district's boundaries is expected to support stable to slow growth in enrollment. The Aa2 rating also reflects the district's sound and stable financial position supported by management's prudent fiscal practices. The district's moderate pension and OPEB burdens are also incorporated into the rating. The rating further incorporates the above-average legal strength of California school district GO bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, however the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The district closed school facilities in March because of the coronavirus crisis and implemented distance learning. The district already had a 1-to-1 computer device allocation to students prior to the crisis, enabling it to transition to remote learning fairly seamlessly. California's Senate Bill 117 guaranteed all districts funding based upon average daily attendance (ADA) through February 29, 2020, and waived instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless for state funding in fiscal 2020. The state's adopted fiscal 2021 budget does not include revenue cuts for school districts, rather cash deferrals from February through June and management expects to use internal borrowing sources to mitigate this cash flow challenge. In addition, costs related to coronavirus are expected to be largely covered by state and federal funds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the district will maintain a sound financial position given management's commitment to maintaining reserves within current levels. The outlook also considers that the district will continue to benefit from solid growth in assessed value which is supported by ongoing residential and commercial developments coupled with the mechanics of Prop 13.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained increase in reserves and liquidity

- Healthier wealth indicators for district residents

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material decrease in reserves and liquidity

- Substantial decline in wealth indicators

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agent by Ventura County (Aaa stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance capital improvements at various schools including roofs, plumbing electrical and air conditioning.

PROFILE

Oxnard Union High School District is located in Ventura County and provides educational services to the community of Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and an unincorporated southwestern section of the County. The district is governed by a five-member board and operates 11 schools, including seven high schools, one continuation high school, one adult school and two specialized schools. The district's projected enrollment for fiscal 2021 is 16,839 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

