Moody's assigns Aa2 to Palomar CCD's (CA) 2020 GO Refunding Bonds; outlook is negative

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Palomar Community College District's (CA) 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The expected par amount is $318.6 million. We maintain a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding parity debt, affecting $617.9 million. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's extremely large and diverse tax base that is well positioned for continued moderate growth and district residents' favorable wealth levels. The rating also reflects the district's adequate financial profile with estimated fiscal 2020 results coming in above expectations since our last rating review in May. The improved results were largely driven by the receipt of one-time revenue and expenditure savings. The total general fund balance for fiscal 2020 is estimated at $26.4 million or a solid 15.8% of general fund revenue. The district's adopted budget includes a $8.7 surplus, which is largely due to ongoing budget solutions ($7.3 million) and one-time savings and revenue totaling $4.3 million. Total general fund balance for fiscal 2021 is estimated at $35.1 million or 22% of general fund revenue. Management's ability to produce structurally balanced operations will be a key consideration in future rating reviews. The Aa2 rating also incorporates the district's large but manageable debt burden coupled with a moderate pension burden, but very high OPEB burden compared to its peers. The rating also factors in the above average legal strength of California community college district general obligation bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Palomar Community College District. As a result of the coronavirus crisis, management moved all of its course offerings to online through the end of the spring semester and has since made the decision to continue the vast majority of instruction online through the fall semester. District officials report that the transition to virtual instruction proceeded relatively seamlessly.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects management's ongoing challenge of aligning ongoing revenue with ongoing expenditures against a flat state funding environment. While management has made progress toward improving its underlying operational policies and procedures, it will still take additional time to fully implement its fiscal stewardship plan to support lasting change in governance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material and sustained improvement in both financial reserves and liquidity

- Full implementation of a permanent management team that exhibits good governance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Failure to completely rectify the governance issues identified in the district's FCMAT report

- Management's inability to align ongoing revenues with ongoing expenditures and stabilize reserves and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. The county rather than the district levies, collects and disburses the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds. The bonds are covered by the county's teeter plan under which the district will receive its full property tax levy, including that for debt service, with the county covering any short falls due to delinquencies.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable) will refund certain outstanding maturities from Election of 2006, Series C and 2015 General Obligation Refunding Bonds for taxpayer savings. There is no extension in maturity.

PROFILE

The district is located in northern San Diego County (Aaa stable) and serves several communities including the cities of Oceanside, Escondido, Carlsbad and San Diego among others. The district's boundaries encompass 2,555 square miles and it serves an estimated population of 845,000, making it one of the largest districts in the state. The district operates its main campus in San Marcos, and education centers in the City of Escondido and the communities of Fallbrook and Rancho Bernardo. The district has additional outreach sites serving Camp Pendleton and Pauma Valley. The district's full time equivalent in fiscal year 2021 is projected at 8,460.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

