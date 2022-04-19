Moody's assigns Aa2 to Panama-Buena Vista USD, CA's GOULT Bonds, Election of 2018, Series 2022

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Panama-Buena Vista Union School District (Kern County, California) General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2018, Series 2022. The bonds will be issued in the expected par amount of $22 million. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's $92 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and an issuer rating of Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Moody's also maintains an A1 rating on the district's outstanding certificate of participation (COP).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's strong economic indicators including solid resident income and enrollment growth that dipped during the pandemic but has now resumed. The rating also incorporates the district's sound budget management practices that have resulted in a strong increase to reserves over the last five years to solid levels, although reserves remain below similarly rated national peers. We anticipate that the district will maintain solid operating performance, despite some planned one-time spending projected through fiscal 2024 as the district spends down its federal funding related to the pandemic. Sound performance will also be supported by the district's adherence to a robust fund balance policy compared with California school districts. The district's leverage, inclusive of debt and adjusted pension and OPEB liabilities, is somewhat elevated though fixed costs are modest and also factored into the rating.

The Aa2 rating on the district's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The A1 COP rating is one notch lower than the Aa3 issuer rating. For a California school district, Moody's typically applies a one-notch distinction between an issuer rating and the rating on lease-backed debt secured by a "more essential" asset. The one-notch distinction reflects the weaker legal structure of a standard abatement lease, despite the more essential nature of the asset.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Continued enrollment increases

- Material increase in financial reserves- Significant decrease in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Multiyear trend of enrollment declines

- Decline in reserves- Increase in leverage or fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within district's boundaries. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Kern County (Aa3 stable) on behalf of the district.

The COP is secured by the district's covenant to annually budget and appropriate lease payments for the use and occupancy of a school building.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds represent the second issuance of a $90 million GOULT authorization approved by voters in 2018. Following the current issuance, the district will retain $46 million in authorized but unissued GOULT debt. Bond proceeds of the current issuance will fund a variety of modernization projects at existing schools as well as the purchase of a site for a new school.

PROFILE

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District encompasses approximately 87 square miles in southwest Bakersfield in Kern County. The district provides education in grades TK-8 through 20 elementary and five junior high schools to an estimated enrollment of 18,793.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Roger Brown

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

