Moody's assigns Aa2 to Pekin Community High School District 303, IL's GOLT

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 rating to Pekin Community High School District 303, IL $755,000 Taxable General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding School Bonds, Series 2020A and $11,340,000 General Obligation Limited Tax School Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt service extension base (DSEB) debt. Post sale, the district will have $17.3 million in GOLT DESB and $1.9 million in GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GOULT rating reflects the district's strong financial operations and healthy reserves with moderate reliance on the State of Illinois (Baa3 negative) for operating revenue. The district's tax base is moderately sized with average resident income levels, though low compared to similarly rated districts. The debt burden is low and there is contingent risk associated with state support for contributions to an underfunded Teachers Retirement system.

The absence of a distinction between the Aa2 GOULT rating and the Aa2 rating on the district's GOLT DSEB bonds is based on the district's pledge of all legally available funds to pay debt service on the GOLT DSEB bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district as additional expenditures have been minimal and the district has realized savings due to the closure of district buildings. Property taxes comprise the majority of revenues for the district. Tazewell County delayed the June 1 property tax deadline to July 1, though these revenues have been largely on budget. Favorably, the state of Illinois does not plan on reductions in state aid to school districts at this time. The situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material expansion of the district's tax base and strengthening of resident income levels

- Reduced risk related to cost-sharing pension plan, which creates the district's primary area of dependence on the state of Illinois

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant declines in fund balance or liquidity

- Material increase in the district's debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOLT DSEB bonds, including the Series 2020A and Series 2020B bonds, are secured by its pledge of any legally available funds and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate but limited as to amount pursuant to the district's debt service extension base (DSEB).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds will partially refund and restructure the district's Series 2015 bonds. The Series 2020B bonds will fund updates to aging parts of the district's campus include upgrading the HVAC system, replacing the original steam boilers with water efficient boilers and replacing metal siding with a metal panel insulated system.

PROFILE

The district is located approximately 10 miles southwest of the City of Peoria (A2 stable) in Tazewell County and serves the city of Pekin and portions of the villages of North Pekin, South Pekin and Creve Coeur and cities of Marquette Heights and East Peoria. The district operates one high school, providing ninth through twelfth grade education to approximately 1,800 students as of the 2020 academic year. The district's population totals 44,300.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

