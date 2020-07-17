Moody's assigns Aa2 to Phoenix, AZ's 2020 Excise Tax Bonds; affirms Aa1 GOULT rating; outlook remains mixed

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the City of Phoenix, AZ's $134.0 million Subordinated Excise Tax Revenue Bonds Series 2020A, $150.0 million Subordinated Excise Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B (Taxable), and $121.2 million Subordinated Excise Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C (Taxable). Concurrently we affirmed the Aa1 on the city's $1.0 billion in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, the Aa2 on $74.2 million in outstanding senior lien excise tax bonds and the Aa2 on $544.8 million in subordinate lien excise tax bonds, a portion of which is being refunded with the current offering. The outlook on the GOULT rating remains negative and the outlook on the excise tax bonds remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 GOULT rating reflects the city benefiting from one of the fastest growing economies in the nation in recent years, bolstering its large tax base and still modest residential income indices. Despite economic uncertainties related to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus downturn, the city's long-term prospects are favorable and we expect its economy to continue to outpace regional and national peers. The city is unusually reliant on excise tax revenues for its operations but has a strong track record of maintaining healthy reserves, a trend we also expect will continue. The city's credit profile is challenged by outsized pension liabilities and elevated fixed costs that are likely to grow more quickly than revenue, in part due to deeply underfunded public safety pensions with significantly negative non-investment cash flow.

The Aa2 excise tax bond ratings reflect the very broad pledge of the city's various primary operating revenues that are growing soundly consistent with the strong economic trends, notwithstanding the recent decline due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The ratings on both the senior and subordinate liens reflect the low amount of senior debt outstanding, as well as consistently strong combined maximum annual debt service coverage due to rapid principal repayment and declining debt service. Legal provisions are satisfactory even considering the more modest covenants for the subordinate lien.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Given its currently strong reserves, the City of Phoenix is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. While we anticipate short term revenue declines, to date those declines have been lower than most large cities and should resume growth. The longer-term impact of coronavirus will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Phoenix changes, we will publish our updated opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the GOULT rating reflect the uncertainty surrounding continuation of the city's recent economic trajectory concurrent with its rising long-term balance sheet liabilities. The city's primary revenue sources have been driven by the very strong economic expansion in the regional, supporting unusually strong revenue growth, but are unlikely to outpace the expected increases in public safety pension liabilities going forward.

The stable outlook on the excise tax bond ratings reflects the city's strong economic growth, which has generated reliable growth in pledged revenue and very strong maximum annual debt service coverage even under stress scenarios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

GOULT:

- Revenue increases that moderate the relative scale of the city's fixed costs and long-term liabilities

- Material improvement to annual pension funding, reducing the city's very high Moody's Adjusted Net Pension Liabilities (ANPL)

- Reduced reliance on excise taxes as its primary funding source

- Significant appreciation in socioeconomic measures, including AV per capita and income levels

EXCISE TAX:

- Reduced volatility in pledged excise tax revenues

- Structural enhancements such as a debt service reserve fund

- Appreciation in socioeconomic measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

GOULT:

- Reduced capacity to absorb rising pension costs into annual operations

- Significant and prolonged economic slowdown with revenue declines and budgetary imbalance that weaken the city's reserves and liquidity

- Significant growth in balance sheet leverage from debt and net pension liabilities, or material worsening of already very negative pension system cash flow

EXCISE TAX:

- Downgrade of the city's GOULT rating

- Pledged revenue declines that significantly weaken debt service coverage

- Material increase in outstanding debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The excise tax bonds being issued are secured by a pledge on a subordinated junior lien basis of all excise, transaction, privilege and franchise taxes; state-shared sales and income taxes; and receipts from licenses and permits not restricted for use for a contrary or inconsistent purpose.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2020A will be used to refund the $40M hotel loan, fund improvements to the city's convention center and recycling facility, and purchase a CAD system and badging system. Series 2020B will be used to renovate the city's Talking Stick Resort Arena. Series 2020C will be used to refund and restructure outstanding excise tax bonds with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the US with a population of about 1.7 million residents, the state capital of Arizona (Aa1 stable), and the center of the metropolitan area (population of 4.5 million) that includes Maricopa County (Aaa stable). The Phoenix Civic Improvement Corporation is an internal conduit entity that issues debt on behalf of the city and its enterprises for the construction and acquisition of certain facilities. The city operates the City of Phoenix Airport Enterprise (Aa3 stable), the City of Phoenix Wastewater Enterprise (Aa2 stable) and the City of Phoenix Water Enterprise (Aa2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the excise tax bond ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Trevino

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Aaron

Additional Contact

PF General Administration

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

