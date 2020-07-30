Moody's assigns Aa2 to Rancho Santiago CCD, CA's districtwide and Santa Ana CID 1, CA's GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa2 rating to Rancho Santiago Community College District's $95 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020 Series A-1 (Federally Taxable) and an Aa2 to Santa Ana College Improvement District 1 of Rancho Santiago CCD, CA's $50 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds 2020 Series A-2 (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains its Aa2 ratings on outstanding districtwide and CID bonds, amounting to approximately $386 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating for the districtwide Rancho Santiago CCD reflects the district's extremely large and growing tax base, average local resident wealth and income levels, and a sufficient financial position with considerable available liquidity outside of its operating funds. The rating additionally incorporates a moderate debt, pension, and other post-employment benefit profile.

The Aa2 rating for the Santa Ana CID 1 subset of Rancho Santiago CCD reflects a more modest but still well-sized assessed valuation and a below-average socioeconomic profile of local residents that while not as strong as the entire Rancho Santiago CCD are still sufficient for the rating level.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action and we do not see any material immediate credit risks for Rancho Santiago CCD or the Santa Ana CID 1. The district has successfully transitioned into an online learning model and will offer online learning through the fall term. The district's revenue will be protected given the state's hold harmless funding provision. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on both ratings reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain sufficient for the rating level despite a projected deficit in 2020 and a budgeted drawdown of reserves in 2021. Despite the projected narrowing of reserves, the district's track record of positive budget-to-actual performance and healthy liquidity outside of its general fund supports the rating at the current level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS (BOTH RATINGS)

Sustained growth of general fund reserves

Material improvement to resident wealth indicators

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS (BOTH RATINGS)

Meaningful deterioration of general fund reserves

Prolonged full-time equivalent declines

LEGAL SECURITY

General obligation bonds of both the improvement district and the entire community college district are secured by separate voter-approved unlimited property tax pledges. Orange County rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds. Orange County has approved implementation of the Teeter Plan and thus apportions full ad valorem property taxes levied to pay the bonds irrespective of delinquencies.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Rancho Santiago CCD's A-1 bonds will refund various maturities of districtwide GO bonds for net present value savings. The Santa Ana CID's 1 A-2 bond will refund outstanding improvement district's bonds, also for net present value savings.

PROFILE

Rancho Santiago Community College District is located in Orange County, California (Aa1 Stable) and serves the residents of Orange, Santa Ana, Villa Park and portions of Anaheim (Aa2 stable), Costa Mesa, Irvine, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove and Tustin. The district's full-time equivalent student count has been declining, from 28,901 in 2016 to an estimated 27,023 in 2020.

The Improvement District encompasses approximately 35 square miles, representing approximately 18.1% of the territory of the college district and 53% of the assessed valuation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

