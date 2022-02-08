Moody's assigns Aa2 to Reed College's (OR) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Reed College,OR's $126 million, Taxable Fixed Rate Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's has also affirmed the Aa2 issuer rating, existing Aa2 fixed rate bond ratings and the Aa2/VMIG1 ratings on variable rate bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa2 issuer rating reflects Reed College's sound student demand as a liberal arts college with an increasingly national brand, contributing to its excellent brand and strategic positioning. The college had total cash and investments of $862 million in fiscal 2021 and those financial reserves provide a strong cushion to operations and pro forma total debt of 8.4x and 6.9x, respectively. Very strong liquidity of over 1000 monthly days cash on hand provides an ample source of flexibility and indicate the longer-term favorable financial stewardship. Offsetting considerations includes the college's relatively small scale of operations, a highly competitive environment as Reed increasingly competes against a broader pool of well-resourced colleges and EBIDA margins that while sound are somewhat narrower than peers. A planned refinancing will move all of the college's debt to a bullet maturity which reduces flexibility for future borrowing.

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 revenue bond ratings reflects the unsecured general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the Aa2 issuer rating.

The affirmation of the VMIG1 portion of the rating on the 2008 Series A bonds is supported by the strength of the long-term rating as well as the standby bond purchase agreement with Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that EBIDA margins will strengthen in fiscal 2022 and over the next several years to closer to the 18% to 20% range registered in earlier years, and that the college will achieve higher levels of donor support, maintaining growth in cash and investments. Expectations of minimal additional borrowing also supports the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in cash and investments, outpacing peer growth

- Significant improvement in philanthropy to bring in line with peers

- Material strengthening of student demand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Below peer growth in cash and investments leading to relative weakening

- Inability to consistently generate strong EBIDA margins and debt service coverage

- Additional debt issuance

LEGAL SECURITY

Reed College's bonds are unsecured general obligations of the college.

USE OF PROCEEDS

To refinance series 2008A, 2017A, new money borrowing for capital projects, to terminate a swap and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Reed College, also known as The Reed Institute, is a liberal arts college enrolling approximately 1,532 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021 and had $111 million in operating revenue in fiscal 2021. It is located five miles southeast of downtown Portland and was founded in 1908.

