Moody's assigns Aa2 to Rowland USD, CA's 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Rowland Unified School District, CA's approximately $46.3 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's approximately $220.8 million outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds, of which $40.0 million will be refunded by the proposed sale.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GO rating reflects the district's large and resilient tax base poised for additional growth in the Los Angeles metro economy, average resident wealth measures, and strong financial position supported by fiscal prudence. The rating also incorporates the district's trend of enrollment declines which we expect it will continue to manage through downsizing operations to minimize impacts to financial flexibility. The rating also incorporates the district's moderate debt and OPEB burdens, somewhat elevated pension liabilities, and the above-average legal strengths of California school district GO bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Rowland USD given its ability to transition operations online, the expected relatively stable state funding situation in fiscal 2021, and federal emergency funding anticipated to support operations. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus and resulting recession continues to evolve and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. A prolonged recession could lead to protracted state funding challenges beyond the current fiscal year. If our view of the credit quality of for Rowland USD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained improvement in resident wealth measures

- Stabilized to growing enrollment

- Sizeable decrease in pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Protracted tax base decline

- Material deterioration of financial position, including reserves and liquidity

- Inability to manage growing pension costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable) will refund certain maturities of the district's General Obligation Bonds, 2012 Election, Series A for debt service savings.

PROFILE

Rowland Unified School District encompasses approximately 25 square miles in Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) and a small portion of Orange County (Aa1 stable), approximately 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles (Aa2 stable). The district mainly serves the unincorporated area of Rowland Heights and portions of the cities of Industry (Aa3 stable), West Covina, Walnut, La Puente, and Brea. The district currently operates 11 K-6 elementary schools, three K-8 schools, two intermediate schools, two high schools, an alternative high school and an adult education program. The district's average daily attendance during the 2019-20 school year was 12,595.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Xing Chen Zhu

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

