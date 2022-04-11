Moody's assigns Aa2 to SFPUC, CA's 2022 Series ABCD Water Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC), CA's $787.0 million San Francisco Water Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series ABCD, comprising 2022 Sub-Series A Bonds (Refunding - Federally Taxable) (WSIP) (Green Bonds); 2022 Sub-Series B Bonds (Refunding - Federally Taxable) (Regional Water); 2022 Sub-Series C Bonds (Refunding - Federally Taxable) (Hetch Hetchy Water); and 2022 Sub-Series D Bonds (Refunding - Federally Taxable) (Non-WSIP). The utility has $4.7 billion parity lien water revenue obligations outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the enterprise's stable financial operations, strong water supply and a large, wealthy and diverse service area, whose wholesale customers can thereby absorb a very large rate increase for fiscal 2023. The enterprise maintained strong reserves despite a decline in retail usage during the pandemic, which will sustain operations through a year with a retail rate increase. A recently instituted drought surcharge will sustain debt service coverage, which we expect to recover to moderately strong pre-pandemic levels beginning in fiscal 2024, when the next rate program is expected to go into effect. The SFPUC's liquidity is very strong and is included in the calculation of debt service as per the indenture, which materially strengthens the utility's otherwise narrow coverage calculations. SFPUC's debt burden is elevated following implementation of a very large capital program, but has been declining over the last five years. Legal provisions are weaker than typical.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the SFPUC's strong service area and stability of wholesale members will make the system's scheduled rate increases manageable and support adequate coverage and strong liquidity positions. The outlook also incorporates the system's healthy supplies of stored water to offset the potential impact to supply from wildfire, seismic events or drought.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of debt service coverage calculations

- Sustained reduction of debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened debt service coverage ratios

- Sharp deterioration of liquidity- Substantial increase in debt burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The SFPUC has irrevocably pledged the revenues of the water enterprise. These revenues consist of water enterprise revenue net of operations and maintenance expenses.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund various series of outstanding SFPUC revenue bonds for net present value savings.

PROFILE

The SFPUC is a department of the City and County of San Francisco (Aaa negative) responsible for the maintenance, operation and development of the water, wastewater and power enterprise and the SFCleanPower community choice aggregator. The SFPUC's enterprises are operated and managed as separate financial entities with separate enterprise funds.

The SFPUC's water system serves as the retail water supplier for San Francisco and is responsible for water deliveries to residents and institutions within the city limits, as well as a number of retail accounts outside of the city limits. In addition, the SFPUC sells water to 27 wholesale customer entities in the counties of San Mateo (Aaa stable), Alameda (Aaa stable) and Santa Clara (Aa1 stable). Approximately 67% of the SFPUC's water supply is delivered to the wholesale customers with an estimated serviced population of 1.8 million and approximately 33% of the SFPUC's remaining water supply is delivered to retail customers in the City of San Francisco with a population of approximately 900,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

