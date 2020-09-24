Moody's assigns Aa2 to Salem-Keizer School District No.24J, OR's Full Faith and Credit Obligations, Series 2020; outlook stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Marion and Polk Counties School District 24J (Salem-Keizer), OR's Full Faith and Credit Obligations, Series 2020 in the expected par amount of $65 million. We maintain Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and full faith and credit (FF&C) obligations affecting about $754.8 million of rated debt outstanding. The underlying rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GOULT ratings reflect the district's large tax base anchored by the state capital which adds long-term stability through economic cycles. The district's socioeconomic profile is healthy, despite income measures that are below average compared to similarly rated peers. The district's solid financial performance is a credit strength, characterized by sound reserves that is well-positioned to weather state funding cuts. Fiscal 2020 is expected to outperform expectations slightly with reserves at 12.4% of general fund revenue, supported by management's proactive fiscal management to funding challenges from the pandemic. While the recent wildfire incidents east of the City of Salem (Aa2) has resulted in a delay in school start times, we expect the fiscal impact to be minimal, and the district's healthy reserves provide strong buffer.

Net direct and overall debt burdens relative to real market values remain elevated compared to peers but will be manageable given our expectation of healthy tax base growth. Debt service payments on the obligations will also be supplemented by state transportation grants, particularly asset depreciation reimbursements that will minimize district operation support for the debt. The rating further reflects the district's elevated pension liabilities that is challenged by rising pension costs, common with Oregon school districts.

The Aa2 FF&C ratings incorporate the legal security of the bonds, which carry a full faith and credit pledge and are not subject to appropriation. The absence of a rating distinction between the general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and the FF&C ratings reflects our view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Oregon, which we typically rate at the same level as the GOULT or issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's management team will continue to proactively manage district operations and finances to address potential revenue declines from the coronavirus pandemic without a substantial impact to operations and reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained improvement in reserves

- Material improvement in socioeconomic indicators

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material deterioration of the district's reserve position

- Budgetary pressure created by increased leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's full faith and credit obligations, including the current offering, are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and an absolute and unconditional obligation to make payment from all legally available funds, not subject to appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the obligations will be used to finance a bus replacement plan and to build a new transportation facility.

PROFILE

The district serves 267,603 people in the state capitol City of Salem, the City of Keizer (Aa3) and parts of unincorporated Marion and Polk Counties. The district operates 65 schools, 42 elementary schools, 11 middle schools, 8 high schools and 4 charter schools. The project student population for 2021 is 41,499.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

