Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Diego County Water Authority, CA's taxable Ser. 2020A and forward delivery Ser. 2021A water revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to San Diego County Water Authority, CA's $262.7 million Water Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Green Bonds) (Federally Taxable) and $121.8 million Water Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A (Green Bonds) (Forward Delivery). Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on San Diego County Water Authority's ("SDCWA" or the "Authority") $1.46 billion in outstanding parity, senior lien obligations and a Aa3 rating on close to $271.2 million outstanding subordinate lien obligations. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 senior lien rating reflects the Authority's position as the primary wholesale water provider for a very large service area that incorporates 24 participating member agencies; increasingly diverse sources for water purchases; and conservative financial practices with adopted reserve and debt policies. The rating also incorporates satisfactory liquidity including a rate stabilization fund that serves to insulate the Authority from risks associated with variable water supplies, including California's (Aa2 stable) current drought conditions, as well as unanticipated events such as the coronavirus crisis. Planned withdraws from the rate stabilization fund through fiscal 2022 will be required to maintain stable debt service coverage for all outstanding obligations. Ongoing conservation efforts contribute to water sale volumes that remain essentially flat, and the Authority's implementation of fixed charges to supplement user fees serves to support satisfactory debt service coverage. The rating takes into account the Authority's elevated leverage driven by large-scale capital projects, uncertainty resulting from two member agencies' applications to detach from the Authority, and risks associated with the Carlsbad desalination plant, a P-3 venture for which the Authority is the sole user and financial obligor.

The Authority's formal Emergency Preparedness Plan provides guidance for its response to the coronavirus crisis, and beginning on February 27, 2020, an interdisciplinary management team was established to coordinate the Authority's efforts. The majority of employees are now working remotely, and teams of system operators, including staff at the Carlsbad plant, initially self-isolated on site to ensure that operations were not interrupted. The Authority continues to hold weekly conference calls with member agencies to coordinate their response, has implemented a public information campaign, "Trust the Tap," and filed an initial claim for $143,000 to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for reimbursement. As a wholesale provider, the Authority is somewhat insulated from retail customer delinquencies, which are expected to quadruple, although these delinquencies are subject to tax liens. However, member agencies are not expected to miss any payments, and the Authority has taken steps to mitigate rate increases over the next two years.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for SDCWA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of SDCWA changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Authority's satisfactory operating performance will continue, supported by strong management practices in the face of challenges associated with variable water supplies, rising costs, and current economic weakness. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that the Authority will retain the capacity to raise rates as necessary to comply with debt service coverage and adopted reserve targets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of favorable debt service coverage with defined coverage targets for fixed costs associated with all outstanding debt obligations

- Completion of the Carlsbad intake project and demonstration that additional capital improvements are not required for contracted deliveries

- Maintenance of improved reserve levels while supporting capital investments

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant declines in debt service coverage levels

- Draws on the rate stabilization account that significantly exceed projections or overall weakening in liquidity

- Detachment of member agencies that significantly reduces projected consumption levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the water system, and a rate covenant of 1.2 times. Subordinate lien bonds manifest a rate covenant of 1.0x. While no debt service reserve will be funded for the refunding bonds, Moody's does not view this as a significant credit weakness given the Authority's targeted reserve levels for liquidity purposes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The taxable Series 2020A revenue bonds will advance refund certain maturities of the Series 2013A bonds. The tax-exempt forward delivery bonds Series 2021A will refund certain maturities of the Series 2011A and 2011B bonds under a Forward Delivery Agreement with an expected settlement date of February 3, 2021, at which time the bonds will be secured by net system revenues on parity with senior lien obligations. All bonds constitute Green Bonds issued for Green projects. All refundings generate net present value savings, and there is no extension of debt service. However, annual cash flow savings are heavily front loaded within the first three years to support the Authority's efforts to moderate interim rate increases.

PROFILE

As a wholesale water provider, the Authority provides an average of 85% of total consumption of 24-member agencies across 1,479 square miles of western San Diego County (Aaa stable) including its coastal areas, serving a growing population of close to 3.3 million people. Member agencies include six cities, seventeen special districts and a federal military installation. The Authority's service area accounts for roughly 97% of San Diego County's population, and the City of San Diego's Water Enterprise (senior water revenue bonds rated Aa2) is its largest member with a population of approximately 1.4 million representing close to half the Authority's total customers. Otay and Helix Water Districts represent the Authority's 2nd and 3rd most populous member agencies, respectively.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tatiana Killen

Additional Contact

PF General Administration

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

