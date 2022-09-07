Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Diego USD's (CA) 2022 GOs; outlook is stable

New York, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to San Diego Unified School District's (CA) $7,680,000 2022 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series M-1) (Green Bonds) (Federally Taxable), $92,320,000 2022 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series M-2) (Green Bonds), $1,910,000 2022 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series O-1) (Green Bonds) (Federally Taxable), $148,090,000 2022 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series O-2) (Green Bonds), $445,000 2022 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series F-1) (Green Bonds) (Federally Taxable), $349,555,000 2022 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series F-2) (Green Bonds), $24,480,000 2022 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series ZR-2) (Green Bonds), and $25,415,000 2023 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series ZR-3) (Green Bonds) (Forward Delivery).
Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding parity debt and Aa3 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have about $5.1 billion in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating on San Diego Unified School District, CA reflects strong property wealth, solid resident income and sound operating reserves and liquidity. The rating also incorporates the district's strong governance and management strategy supported by prudent fiscal practices and debt policies. The district's favorable credit factors are balanced against ongoing small enrollment declines, an elevated long-term liabilities ratio and above-average fixed costs.
The Aa2 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one-notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain a sound financial position because of management's practice of implementing budget solutions to offset out year projected deficits.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Improved enrollment trend
- Material reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs
- Sustained improvement in general fund reserves and liquidity
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Materially weaker enrollment trend
- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities and fixed costs
- Significant deterioration in financial position, including the weakening of reserves and liquidity
LEGAL SECURITY
The general obligation offering is secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district's boundaries. The portion of district's ad valorem property tax levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agent by San Diego County (Aaa stable) on behalf of the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The current offering will finance the construction and improvement of various school facilities of the district as well as refund outstanding GOULT bonds for savings.
PROFILE
San Diego Unified School District provides grades UTK-12 educational services to a population of over 1.3 million in nearly all the City of San Diego (Aa2 stable) and some adjacent, unincorporated areas of San Diego County. The district is the second largest in the state, and average daily attendance in fiscal 2023 is projected at 93,565.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
