Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Diego Unified School District, CA's GO Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to San Diego Unified School District, CA's $33.8 million 2020 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series M-1) (Federally Taxable), $266.2 million 2020 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series M-2), $44.3 million 2020 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series D-1) (Federally Taxable) and $500.8 million 2020 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series D-2). Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's approximately $3.8 billion GO bonds outstanding. The outlook remains stable.

The district's Aa2 GO rating reflects its robust and diverse tax base, solid resident wealth measures, and sound reserve and liquidity positions when including monies restricted for GO bonds' debt service. The district's general fund reserve position has historically been below average for the rating but is expected to remain stable under proactive and conservative fiscal management. The Aa2 rating also incorporates the district's somewhat elevated debt and pension burdens, modest OPEB liabilities, and the above average legal strengths of California school districts' general obligation bonds.

Since our last rating review in March 2020, the district's tax base grew further to $211.5 billion as of fiscal 2021, reflecting a 5.7% increase from the prior year. We expect the district's AV will continue to grow over the long-term, but near to medium term increases will likely moderate under the coronavirus driven recession. Similar to other school districts in California, San Diego USD closed facilities physically starting in mid-March 2020 under the pandemic and transitioned to distance learning. The district's fiscal 2020 revenue were not impacted, as the state held funding harmless from potential losses in attendance under distance learning. Management estimates that savings from lower utilities, transportation, and substitute expenses during fiscal 2020 to have more than covered for extra costs incurred to conduct classes online, allowing the district to close fiscal 2020 books with a likely $10 million surplus. Its fiscal 2021 adopted budget is balanced with anticipated federal emergency funds, state pension relief, enrollment hold harmless funding and surplus from the prior year; additional savings from remote learning, which the 2021 school year will begin with, are not yet incorporated into the budget. Going forward, we expect that the district will continue to closely monitor its funding and operating situation and effectively align its expenditures with revenues.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for San Diego USD, CA given its ability to transition operations online. Governor Newsom and legislative leaders recently reached an agreement to rescind a 10% proposed state aid cut for k-12 schools during fiscal 2021 and replace it with funding deferral to fiscal 2022. We expect that San Diego USD can borrow from various reserves outside of its general fund (totaling over $200 million or 13% of general fund revenue) to bridge general fund cashflow challenges associated with the state aid deferral. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus and resulting recession continues to evolve and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. A prolonged recession could lead to protracted state funding challenges beyond the current fiscal year. If our view of the credit quality of San Diego USD, CA changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain a stable financial position, its tax base will continue to be robust and diverse, and its debt and pension burdens will remain manageable. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the district will navigate through economic, operational and financial challenges caused by the coronavirus without materially impacting its long-term credit quality.

- Sustained improvement in general fund reserve and liquidity

- Stabilized to growing enrollment

- Reduction in pension liability

- Significant deterioration in financial position, including the weakening of reserve and liquidity

- Inability to manage declining enrollment and /or growing retirement costs

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by San Diego County (Aaa stable) on behalf of the district.

We expect that property tax delinquency rates in California will increase amid and following the coronavirus outbreak, especially as the governor signed an executive order temporarily waiving delinquency penalties for select property owners affected by the pandemic. However, increases in delinquencies should not affect the property tax revenues securing the district's GO bonds since they are covered by San Diego County's Teeter plan. Under the Teeter plan, the county funds the district its full secured property tax levy allocation rather than actual collections (levy less delinquencies).

Proceeds of the 2020 General Obligation Bonds will construct and improve various school facilities of the district.

San Diego Unified School District provides grades K-12 educational services to a population of over 1.3 million in nearly all the City of San Diego (Aa2 stable) and some adjacent, unincorporated areas of San Diego County (Aaa stable). With an enrollment of approximately 103,000, the district is the second largest in the state.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

