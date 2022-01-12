Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Jacinto CCD, TX's GOLT Bonds, Series 2022

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to San Jacinto Community College District, TX's $37.4 million Limited Tax General Obligation Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt as well as a Aa2 Pledge-Specific Rating. The Pledge-Specific Rating reflects the district's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base located within the economically vibrant Houston metropolitan area, coupled with a healthy and stable financial position. The district's debt burden, while manageable, is a negative factor relative to other similarly rated community college districts. Additionally, the rating reflects the high reliance of the district's local economy on the petrochemical/refining sector.
The lack of differentiation between the GOULT and GOLT ratings is based on the substantial headroom available under the legal rate limitation. Texas law restricts the district's debt service tax rate to $5.00 per $1,000. The district currently levies a debt service tax rate of only $0.55 per $1,000.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's healthy finances and tax base growth will continue to support the rating for the foreseeable future, as its elevated debt burden will moderate over time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant decline in debt burden
- Trend of favorable financial performance providing materially improved reserves
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Material increase in debt burden
- Significant economic/tax base contraction
- Sustained decrease in financial reserves, liquidity
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are direct obligations of the district and are payable from an annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to construct, renovate, acquire and equip school buildings in the district. A portion of the proceeds will be used to refund prior issuances for a net present value savings, with no increase to final maturity.
PROFILE
San Jacinto Community College District is located east of downtown Houston (Aa3 stable), within Harris (Aaa stable) and Chambers (Aa3) Counties. The district serves an estimated population of 580,000 with an enrollment of 31,577 as of fall 2021.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
