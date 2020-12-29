Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Jacinto CCD's, TX Series 2021 GOLT

New York, December 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa2 rating to San Jacinto Community College District, TX's $86.4 million Limited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, Series 2021. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the college district's outstanding general obligation limited tax debt as well as a Aa2 issuer rating, or hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax security, on the college district. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating is based on the college district's large and historically growing tax base located within the economically vibrant Houston metropolitan area, though the local economy is reliant on the petrochemical/refining sector. The rating also incorporates the college's strong and stable financial position with no planned draws on reserves anticipated in the near term. The college district's high debt burden, while manageable, a negative factor relative to other community college districts and is considered in the Aa2 rating. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. San Jacinto CCD is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus because of the district's revenue makeup consisting of mostly property taxes and state aid which are stable. Additionally, current liquidity is favorable providing a cushion against unforeseen financial challenges.

The lack of differentiation between the Aa2 issuer and GOLT ratings is based on the substantial headroom available under the legal rate limitation. Texas law restricts the district's debt service tax rate to $5.00 per $1,000. The college currently levies a debt service tax rate of only $0.52 per $1,000.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the college's debt burden will remain elevated relative to peers as it continues its capital campaign, though continued tax base growth and healthy finances will continue to support the rating for the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Accelerated tax base growth that moderates the debt burden

-Trend of favorable financial performance that bolster reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Unexpected future issuances or tax base weakness

-Sustained decline in cash reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are direct obligations of the district and are payable from an annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to construct, renovate, acquire and equip school buildings in the district and for the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings. A portion of the proceeds will be used to refund prior issuances for a net present value savings, with no increase to final maturity.

PROFILE

San Jacinto Community College District (CCD) is located east of Houston, within Harris (Aaa stable) and Chambers (Aa3) Counties. The college district serves an estimated population of 580,000 with an enrollment of 31,110 as of fall 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

