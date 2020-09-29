Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Juan USD, CA's Election of 2012 & 2016 2020 GO Bonds and 2020 Refunding Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to San Juan Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2012, Series 2020; General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2016, Series 2020; and 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The bonds will be issued in the approximate par amounts of $30 million, $150 million, and $138.2 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's $482.3 million in outstanding general obligation (GO) debt. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 ratings incorporate the district's extremely large and diverse tax base, which benefits from its location Northeast of the city of Sacramento (Aa2 stable). Wealth measures are average. The district's satisfactory financial position and consistent performance are supported by management's prudent fiscal practices and targeted reserve levels. The district's overall debt burden will remain manageable given anticipated tax base growth and rapid amortization. Pension and OPEB burdens are both moderate.

The rating further incorporates the above-average legal strength of California's school districts' general obligation bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While the district will face pressure from slowed growth in state aid, the coronavirus pandemic is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for San Juan USD. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's sizeable tax base that is poised for continued, moderate growth and solid financial position that will remain stable despite challenges associated with constrained state funding over the near term. The outlook also considers expectations for modest enrollment growth over the next few years, coupled with the district's practice of budgeting conservatively for these increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant and sustained increase in reserves and liquidity

-Considerable improvement in socioeconomic and wealth indicators

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant decline in reserves and liquidity

-Ongoing enrollment declines that pressure financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. Sacramento County (A1 stable) rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The new money GO bonds will finance capital projects throughout the district. Following the current issuance, the district will have $480.1 million in remaining, unissued authorization. The 2020 refunding bonds will refund various maturities of outstanding GO debt for net present value savings. There is no extension of debt service, and for some series amortization is being shortened.

PROFILE

San Juan Unified School District in governed by a five-member board and operates 64 schools. The district includes the City of Citrus Heights, certain unincorporated areas of Sacramento County and small portions of the cities of Sacramento, Folsom and Rancho Cordova. Enrollment for fiscal 2021 is estimated at 39,270.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

