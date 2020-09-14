Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District's (CA) 2020 COPs

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, CA's 2020 Certificates of Participation with an expected principal amount of $34.9 million. Concurrently we have affirmed our Aa1 Issuer rating and Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding COPs with $10.9 million outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating is equivalent to what would be the district's General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) bond rating and reflects the district's large and diverse tax base which benefits from participation in the San Francisco Bay Area economy coupled with above average wealth and income measures. It further reflects the district's significant reserves and strong liquidity supported by conservative budgetary practices. The rating further incorporates the district's elevated fixed cost burden, comprised primarily of pension and OPEB obligations as well as higher than typical vulnerability to pension investment volatility given the substantial size of its pension assets.

The one notch distinction between the Aa2 COP rating and the district's Aa1 issuer rating reflects the weaker security please for lease based obligations when compared to a General Obligation pledge, in particular the absence of a statutory lien. The COP rating also takes into consideration the lack of a debt service reserve. These weaknesses are partly, but not completely offset by the essentiality of the leased assets and the non-abatable nature of the lease payments.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, given its stable property tax revenue source and its public safety function. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction to general fund fixed cost burden

- Further reduction in unfunded pension and OPEB liability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Protracted tax base decline

- Significant deterioration of reserve position

- Inability to manage long-term liabilities and fixed cost burden leading to imbalanced operations

LEGAL SECURITY

The Issuer Rating is equivalent to what would be the district's general obligation bond rating. In California, GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district.

The district's COPS are secured by the lease payments for the use of five firehouses and other district facilities. These lease payments are a contractual pledge of the district and of all of its available financial resources and are not subject to abatement in the event of damage or destruction of the leased property.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the COPs will be used to fund the design and construction of a new public safety complex, a training center facility and improvements to fire stations.

PROFILE

The district is an independent special district based in and around the cities of San Ramon and Danville, including the unincorporated communities of Alamo, Blackhawk and Diablo. It serves a total population of around 195,000 in an area covering 155 square miles of Contra Costa County. The district is governed by a five member board elected to rotating four year terms.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

