Moody's assigns Aa2 to Sanitation District 1, KY's Rev. Bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Sanitation District 1, KY's $70 million Sanitation District Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A (Campbell, Kenton and Boone Counties, Kentucky) and $13.5 million Sanitation District Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B (Campbell, Kenton and Boone Counties, Kentucky).
Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding revenue bonds, approximately $250 million. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects the district's large service area with sound income levels, healthy debt service coverage supported by regular rate increases and a moderate debt burden. The rating also incorporates the district's sizable capital plan, the funding of which will lead to reductions in the currently strong liquidity position.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the district will continue to raise rates sufficient to maintain healthy debt service coverage and adequate liquidity, despite significant capital needs and the planned use of cash for capital projects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Reduction in debt to operating revenue
- Service area growth coupled with strengthened income levels
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability or unwillingness to implement timely rate increases
- Weakened coverage levels or decreases in liquidity beyond current projections
- Significant increase in capital needs beyond current plans
LEGAL SECURITY
Revenue bonds are payable from a net revenue pledge of the system.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series 2021A bonds will fund various upgrades and improvements to the system. Proceeds of the Series 2021B bonds will refund one of the district's Kentucky Infrastructure Authority loans.
PROFILE
Sanitation District 1, KY provides wastewater and stormwater treatment to Boone, Kenton (Aa2) and Campbell (Aa1) counties in northern Kentucky, just south of Cincinnati, OH (Aa2 stable). The wastewater utility encompasses 190 square miles and consists of over 1,600 miles of sanitary, storm and combined sewer lines and three major treatment plants. The district serves approximately 108,000 wastewater and 98,000 stormwater accounts.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
