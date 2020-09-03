Moody's assigns Aa2 to Santa Clara VTA, CA's 2020A Measure A Sales Tax Bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, CA's (VTA's) $76.6 million 2000 Measure A Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds 2020 Series A (Taxable). We have also affirmed the Aa2 ratings on VTA's outstanding 2000 Measure A bonds. Following the issuance of the 2020 Series A Bonds, VTA will have approximately $800 million 2000 Measure A bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on VTA's 2000 Measure A bonds is based on ample coverage of maximum annual debt service by pledged sales tax revenues, even after recent declines driven by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn, combined with the long-term strength of Silicon Valley's large technology-based regional economy, the demonstrated voter support for transportation projects in the county, and the direct payment of pledged sales tax revenues to the trustee by the State of California (Aa2 stable). At the same time, the rating also incorporates a comparatively low 1.30 times additional bonds test, significant variable rate debt and swap exposure, and a large capital program including construction of the extension to San Jose of the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District's (BART's) heavy rail system.

VTA has experienced a decline in sales tax receipts due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn. In addition, like most transit systems, it has seen a significant drop in ridership and farebox revenues. The ratings on the 2000 Measure A bonds are based on the VTA's long-term credit fundamentals which we expect to be restored quickly following containment of the pandemic and recovery of the regional economy. We view federal and other assistance as sufficient to sustain the authority's liquidity for the length of the current crisis.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for VTA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of VTA's credit quality changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the long-term strengths of the Silicon Valley economy which should recover quickly once the coronavirus is contained.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An increase in the additional bonds test or closing of the lien.

- Reduction of variable rate debt and swap exposure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Issuance of significant additional debt and/or a reduction in pledged sales tax revenues resulting in a sustained narrowing of coverage.

- Significant weakening of the tech sector and the Silicon Valley economy.

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2000 Measure A bonds, including the 2020 Series A bonds, are secured by a first lien proceeds of VTA's 2000 Measure A 1/2-cent sales tax. Pledged sales tax revenues are collected by the State of California and remitted directly to the trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020 Series A bonds will be used to refund outstanding 2000 Measure A bonds for debt service savings.

PROFILE

VTA is the primary provider of public transit services in Santa Clara County, the most populous county in the San Francisco Bay Area. VTA operates a fleet of 461 buses on approximately 70 routes, and its 42-mile light rail system includes 98 vehicles serving 59 stations. Ridership on the bus and light rail systems combined totaled 35.5 million in fiscal 2019. VTA also provides operating subsidies for two commuter rail lines serving the county, CalTrain and ACE Train, operates and finances the county's toll/express lanes, and serves as the county's Congestion Management Agency, responsible for preparing and updating the comprehensive multi-modal 25-year Valley Transportation Plan.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

