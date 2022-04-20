Moody's assigns Aa2 to Santa Monica CCD, CA's Election of 2016, 2022 Series B and B-1; outlook stable

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to Santa Monica Community College District, CA's General Obligation Bonds Election of 2016, 2022 Series B (Tax-Exempt) and General Obligation Bonds Election of 2016, 2022 Series B-1 (Federally Taxable). The bonds will be issued in the expected par amounts of $50 million and $115 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's $572.4 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's very large assessed valuation and affluent local resident wealth and income profile in Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable). The rating also incorporates the district's comparatively modest but stable reserve position. The rating reflects the district's hold harmless status as part of the state funding formula, enrollment declines with out-of-state and international enrollment particularly impacted by the pandemic, and management's proactive approach to addressing operational and financial headwinds. The district's pension and OPEB liabilities and fixed cost profile are elevated but remain manageable. The GOULT rating also reflects the strength of the voter-approved, unlimited property tax pledge securing the bonds and the well-established levy and collection history for the debt service levy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite enrollment declines, finances will remain stable, supported by conservative budgeting practices, hold harmless state funding and the receipt of federal and state aid to offset costs and lost revenues stemming from the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Restored enrollment growth

- Surplus operations supporting a strengthened financial position outside of one-time revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued enrollment declines

- Erosion of reserves or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT pledge is a voter-approved, unlimited property tax on all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agency by Los Angeles County on behalf of the district. The GOULT bonds also benefit from a security interest created by statute.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 Series B and B-1 bonds represent the second and final issuance of a $345 million GOULT bond authorization approved by voters in 2016. Following the current issuance, the district will have no remaining but unissued GOULT authorization. Bond proceeds will fund a variety of projects throughout the district.

PROFILE

Santa Monica Community College District encompasses approximately 28 square miles along the Pacific Ocean on the western edge of Los Angeles County. The district's boundaries are approximately coterminous with the combined area of the City of Santa Monica (Aaa stable), the City of Malibu and the unincorporated area of the county within the Malibu postal zip code. Santa Monica Community College is fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. The district's estimated fiscal 2022 FTES total 20,514, down from a recent high in fiscal 2016 of 26,771 FTES.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

