Moody's assigns Aa2 to Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint CCD, CA's GOULT Bonds

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College District, CA's Election of 2016 General Obligation Bonds, Series C (Federally Tax-Exempt), Election of 2016 General Obligation Bonds, Series C-1 (Federally Taxable) and 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The bonds will be issued in the approximate par amounts of $15 million, $15 million and $3.3 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GO) bonds of just under $101.5 million. Moody's also maintains an A1 rating on the district's Series 2012A lease revenue refunding bonds outstanding in the amount of close to $6.1 million. The Series 2012A is expected to be refinanced through a direct placement with California Bank and Trust.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 ratings reflect the district's solidly sized tax base that will continue to grow although near-term increases will slow as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The rating assignment also incorporates the district's consistent financial performance that will remain satisfactory supported by adopted policies, conservative budgeting practices, and state aid that will hold the district harmless for enrollment declines through fiscal 2024. However, declining enrollment and resident income levels that fall below the US median remain credit weaknesses. The district's low debt and typical pension obligations represent solid credit strengths and factored into the rating. While somewhat elevated, the district is taking steps to address its OPEB obligations, and these liabilities are also factored into the rating.

We regard the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action despite an enrollment decline of close to 10% as of fall 2020. Prior to the March 13, 2020 closure of the district's campuses, around one-third of courses were already offered online, facilitating a smooth transition to remote learning, which is expected to continue through the end of the current academic year. Additionally, the district received nearly $3.7 million in CARES Act funding and an aggregate $700,000 in Covid-19 grants to support student needs and additional operating costs. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to credits with this amount of outstanding debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Improved resident income levels and increased economic diversification

-Material increase in reserves and liquidity

-Increases in long-term enrollment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material reduction in cash or reserves

-Environmental hazard such as wildfire that materially impacts the district's tax base or timber sector

-Ongoing declines in enrollment that negatively impact financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district's boundaries. The counties served by the district levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series C and C-1 bonds represent the third issuance of a $139 million GO authorization approved by voters in 2016. Bond proceeds will fund a variety of facility improvements including renovations to science and engineering labs, training facilities and upgrades and repairs. The 2020 GO refunding bonds will refund $3 million in outstanding Series 2011 bonds maturing in 2022-2027. The refunding will result in generally level annual debt service savings with an estimated net present value savings of close to 8.9% of refunded par and no extension in amortization.

PROFILE

The Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College District is located primarily in Shasta County, Tehama County and Trinity County, with small portions located in Humboldt County, Lassen County and Modoc County. The district currently maintains one comprehensive community college, Shasta College, in Redding California, a health sciences center in downtown Redding, a Tehama campus in Red Bluff, a Trinity campus in Weaverville, and an Intermountain campus in Burney. For fiscal year 2020-21, the district has budgeted its full-time equivalent student ("FTES") count at 6,695 students, close to a 10% decline from 7,437 in the prior year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Positively, in common with all CCDs, the district will be held harmless for enrollment declines in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

