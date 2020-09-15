Moody's assigns Aa2 to Snohomish County P.U.D. 1, WA Electric Ent's electric and generating system 2020 bonds; Outlook is stable

Approximately $471 million of debt securities affected

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 to Snohomish County Public Utility District 1, WA Electric Enterprise's (SnoPud) $48.64 million of Electric System Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2020A (Federally Taxable) and $23.83 million of Generation System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Federally Taxable). Moody's also affirmed SnoPud's Aa2 rating on its outstanding electric and generation system bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action affirming SnoPud Aa2 rating reflects Snohomish County's (Aa1 stable) strong socio-economic indicators, the district's conservative management, and a historical willingness to raise rates when necessary that has led to the historical debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) averaging almost 2.0x, ample liquidity totaling 223 days cash on hand at year-end 2019, and low adjusted debt ratio at 43% at year-end 2019. Further supporting the district's credit quality is its long-term power supply agreement with Bonneville Power Administration (BPA, Aa2 stable) for most of the utility's energy requirements and a 40% falloff of scheduled annual debt service starting in 2020. The latter provides the district significant financial flexibility to manage lower than expected revenue of around 4% and higher total operating expense of around 3% for 2020 which factors in any impact from COVID-19. While the resulting decline to Moody's adjusted net revenue for debt service for 2020 is forecasted to be around 30% to 40% of 2019 adjusted net revenue results, the corresponding decline in scheduled debt service helps to mitigate any appreciable impact to the utility's credit quality as we expect SnoPud to maintain a DSCR of around 2.0x on a forward looking basis.

The rating action also incorporates some wholesale price exposure, both direct and indirect hydrology risk under the BPA contract, and modestly above average retail rates for the state.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the utility's expectation of continued strong financial performance including consolidated DSCR averaging around 2.0x times and strong liquidity averaging 190 days cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-The utility's rating could be upgraded if the utility is able to sustain DSCR averaging well above 2.5x and liquidity averaging well over 250 days cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-The utility's rating could be downgraded if the DSCR drops below 1.7x or liquidity drops below 175 days cash on hand on a sustained basis, the utility is no longer managed conservatively from an energy procurement or leverage standpoint or if the economic service area significantly weakens on a sustained basis.

LEGAL SECURITY

Electric System's bonds have a pledge of net electric system revenues and require that the district set rates to maintain a 1.25 times DSCR including draws and deposits from the rate stabilization fund. Also, the Electric System bonds have a cash funded, debt service reserve sized to the maximum annual interest which is considered weak for the rating.

The Generation System bondholders benefit from a pledge of net revenues of the Generation System and the Electric System is obligated to pay all of the Generation System's costs irrespective of generation levels. The Generation System bonds have a cash funded, debt service reserve account sized to the lesser of 10% of bonds outstanding, maximum annual debt service or 125% of average annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2020A electric and generation system bonds, excess funds in the debt service reserve, and money in the debt service payment account will be used to refund all or some of the generation system's series 2010A bonds and electric system's series 2011 and 2012 bonds.

PROFILE

SnoPud operates a utility system that primarily generates and delivers electricity to all retail customers in Snohomish County and Camano Island, which are located in the western part of Washington State. The district also operates a Water System (separately financed) that has over 20K customers. Snohomish County comprises 2,100 square miles and has a population of over 800,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

