Moody's assigns Aa2 to Snohomish County P.U.D. 1, WA Electric Ent's electric system 2022 bonds; outlook stable

Approximately $512 million of debt affected

New York, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa2 rating to Snohomish County Public Utility District 1, WA Electric Enterprise's (SnoPud) $65 million of Electric System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SnoPud's Aa2 rating reflects a strong and diverse service area covering all of Snohomish County, WA (Aa1 stable), the district's conservative management, and SnoPud's historical willingness to raise rates when necessary. The district's most recent general rate increase was for 2.1% effective April 1, 2022. Further supporting the district's credit quality is its long-term power supply agreement with Bonneville Power Administration (BPA, Aa2 positive) that provides for most of the utility's energy requirements and strong consolidated financial metrics in the 'Aa' to 'Aaa' category.

The utility's rating also incorporates some wholesale price exposure, modestly above average retail rates for the state, and hydrology risk from owned hydro power plants and the slice portion of the power supply contract with BPA contract.

For 2021, Moody's consolidated debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for SnoPud improved to 2.93x compared to an average of almost 2.0x from 2017 to 2019 mostly given the more than 40% decline to scheduled annual debt service that began in 2020 and to a lesser extent, higher electricity demand from a recovering local economy. On the economy, the unemployment rate in Snohomish county has substantially improved to 2.4% (preliminary) as of April 2022 and is better than the US average of 3.6%. The district also enjoys ample liquidity totaling 195 days cash on hand at year-end 2021 and a low adjusted debt ratio at 42% at year-end 2021. Looking forward, we expect the district to maintain DSCR at or above 3.0x and liquidity between 200-240 days cash on hand.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the utility's expectation of continued strong financial performance including consolidated DSCR averaging around 3.0x times and strong liquidity between 200-240 days cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- The utility's rating could be upgraded if the utility is able to sustain liquidity averaging well over 250 days cash on hand in addition to maintain DSCR averaging well above 2.5x on average.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- The utility's rating could be downgraded if its DSCR drops below 1.75x or liquidity drops below 150 days cash on hand on a sustained basis, the utility is no longer managed conservatively from an energy procurement or leverage standpoint or if the economic service area significantly weakens on a sustained basis.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Electric System's bonds have a pledge of net electric system revenues and require that the district set rates to maintain a 1.25x DSCR including draws and deposits from the rate stabilization fund. The Electric System bonds have a cash funded, debt service reserve sized to the maximum annual interest which is considered weak on a comparable basis.

The Generation System bondholders benefit from a pledge of net revenues of the Generation System and the Electric System is obligated to pay all of the Generation System's costs irrespective of generation levels. The Generation System bonds have a cash funded, debt service reserve account sized to the lesser of 10% of bonds outstanding, maximum annual debt service or 125% of average annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to fund capital spending, provide for incremental deposits into the debt service reserve, and pay transaction costs.

PROFILE

SnoPud operates a utility system that primarily generates and delivers electricity to all retail customers in Snohomish County and Camano Island, which are located in the western part of Washington State. The district also operates a Water System (separately financed) that has over 20,000 customers. Snohomish County comprises 2,100 square miles and has a population of over 800,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

