Moody's assigns Aa2 to Solano CCD's (CA) Election of 2012 GO Bonds, Series D; outlook is stable

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Solano Community College District's $30.0 million Election of 2012 General Obligation Bonds, Series D. We maintain Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding parity debt, affecting $268.0 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating incorporates the district's large and diverse tax base that is poised for continued moderate growth over the long-term and district residents' favorable wealth levels. It is likely that the tax base growth rate will slowdown in the near-term given the coronavirus recession and estimated loss in assessed value due to the recent wildfires. The district's sound financial position that is supported by healthy reserves and liquidity is also factored into the rating. The district is currently funded at hold harmless under the student centered funding formula. Management is working on implementing budget solutions to support structurally balanced operations once the hold harmless provision goes away at fiscal 2024 year-end. The rating also incorporates the district's low debt and OPEB burdens as well as its moderate pension burden. The above-average legal strength of California community college district general obligation bonds is also factored into the rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, and we do not see any material immediate credit risks for Solano Community College District. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the vast majority of course offerings remain online and management projects fall enrollment will be flat when compared to the prior year.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from a strong and growing tax base and its financial position will remain solid given management's prudent fiscal practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained increase in reserves and liquidity

- Material improvement of district residents' wealth levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant decrease in available reserves or liquidity

- Protracted period of large assessed valuation declines.

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. Solano County (Aa2 stable), rather than the district, will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will finance various capital projects including a five-megawatt solar installation on the Fairfield campus and modernization of existing facilities.

PROFILE

The Solano Community College District is essentially coterminous with Solano County and also covers a very small portion of unincorporated Yolo County. The district is a single college institution, with a campus located in Fairfield, California and three satellite sites in Vallejo, Vacaville, and Travis Air Force Base. The district's estimated full time equivalent students (FTEs) for 2021 is 7,200. Solano Community College is currently fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



William Oh

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

