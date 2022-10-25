Moody's assigns Aa2 to Sonoma County Junior College District's (CA) GOs; outlook is stable

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to Sonoma County Junior College District's (CA) Election of 2014 General Obligation Bonds, Series C (Tax-Exempt) and Election of 2014 General Obligation Bonds, Series C-1 (Federally Taxable); the expected par amounts are $95.0 million and $10 million, respectively. We maintain a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding parity debt affecting which totals approximately $292.8 million. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating incorporates the district's large and diverse tax base, above-average property wealth and resident incomes, improved financial position with good reserves and liquidity, including funds held outside of the general fund, and a modest debt burden. District enrollment declined significantly over the last few years due to a variety of factors, including wildfires and the coronavirus pandemic, and represents a headwind to the district's credit quality in the coming years. This risk is mitigated by a series of state waivers that will hold the district's state funding harmless, based on 2018 FTE, until the district grows into its funded amount either through an increase in FTEs or through funded COLAs. The district's heightened vulnerability to wildfires is offset by the district's large and diverse tax base and state support such as the waiver mentioned above. The rating also reflects the district's above-average unfunded OPEB and pension liabilities as well as the above-average security features of California community college general obligation bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to experience solid growth and that its financial position will remain sufficient given management's commitment to maintaining financially balanced operations, despite declining enrollment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Material and sustained improvement in reserves and liquidity position
-Significant progress toward reducing its unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Further declines in enrollment
-Failure to maintain balanced operations
LEGAL SECURITY
The general obligation bonds are secured by a voter-approved, unlimited property tax pledge, the proceeds of which are constitutionally restricted for debt service payment. Marin, Mendocino, and Sonoma Counties, rather than the district, will levy, collect, and disburse the GO tax proceeds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Election of 2014 General Obligation Bonds, Series C and C-1 bonds will finance various capital projects including building a STEM center and upgrades of Southwest Center to be renamed the Roseland Center, as well as various technology, gym and facility upgrades.
PROFILE
The district is located primarily in Sonoma County with small portions in Marin and Mendocino Counties and is governed by a seven member board. The district operates two comprehensive college campuses, one located in Santa Rosa and the other is located in Petaluma, as well as a Public Safety Center in Windsor, a Southwest Center in Santa Rosa and an Education Farm in Forestville. Fiscal 2022 full time equivalent students are estimated at 12,455.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
