Moody's assigns Aa2 to South Hadley, MA GOs and MIG 1 to BANs

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the town of South Hadley, Massachusetts's $5.7 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds. Moody's has also assigned a MIG 1 rating to the town's $11.8 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes (dated July 15, 2020 and payable on July 15, 2021). Concurrently, Moody's affirms the Aa2 rating on the town's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds.
The outstanding general obligation limited tax bonds (GOLT) are considered limited tax because the entire amount of debt service has not been excluded from restrictions under Massachusetts law on the town's ability to increase the property tax levy to pay debt service, referred to as Proposition 2 1/2, while the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds (GOULT) have been excluded from Proposition 2 1/2.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects the town's modestly-sized tax base anchored by Mount Holyoke College, healthy finances supported by conservative budgeting, above-average but manageable debt burden, and manageable long term liabilities including pension and OPEB.
The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the GOULT rating reflects the town's ability to override the property tax cap and its pledge of its full faith and credit.
The MIG 1 rating reflects the above-average long term credit fundamentals of the town, satisfactory management of refinancing risk and very healthy liquidity. The town is a frequent market participant.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for South Hadley. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of South Hadley changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant tax base expansion and diversification (long term rating)
-Improvement in wealth and income levels (long term rating)
-Trend of structurally balanced operations leading to significant growth of reserves and liquidity (long term rating)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Deterioration of wealth and income levels (long term rating)
-Structurally imbalanced budget resulting in deteriorated fund balance levels (long term rating)
-Material increase in debt burden (long term rating)
-Increasing General Fund subsidies to the golf course (long term rating)
-Decline in the issuer's long term credit quality (short term rating)
LEGAL SECURITY
The 2020 bonds are secured by a general obligation limited tax pledge, as debt has not been voted exempt from the levy limitations of Proposition 2 1/2.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bonds proceeds will refund certain of the town's outstanding 2013A bonds. BAN proceeds will partially provide original financing for a senior center in addition to renewing outstanding notes that were previously issued.
PROFILE
The town is located about 12 miles north of Springfield, MA (A2 stable) and is home to approximately 17,800 people.
