Moody's assigns Aa2 to Southwestern CCD, CA's General Obligation Bonds

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a credit rating of Aa2 to Southwestern Community College District, CA's Election of 2008, General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020E (Federally Tax-Exempt), Election of 2016, General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B (Federally Tax-Exempt) and 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable) with expected principal amounts of $25 million, $30 million and $56.45 million respectively. We maintain a Aa2 rating on the district's approximately $415 million in outstanding general obligation debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 credit rating is driven by the district's very large and stable San Diego County tax base that will continue to see moderate ongoing growth going forward. The rating also incorporates the district's comparably moderate socioeconomic indicators, an acceptable financial profile that we expect will soften slightly and an experienced, prudent management team.

Manageable debt, pension, and OPEB liabilities are additionally incorporated into the rating. The rating further accounts for the above average strength for the security and collection of property taxes for California community college districts' general obligation bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action and we do not see any material immediate credit risks for Southwestern Community College District. The district has successfully transitioned into an online learning model and will offer online learning through the fall term. Enrollment for the new term is stable and should it fall the district's revenue will be protected given the state's hold harmless funding provision. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Southwestern CCD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's large tax base will continue to benefit from the underlying strength of the local economy and that the district's management team will continue to maintain a stable financial profile despite anticipated deferrals/cuts to state funding for community colleges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in the district's socioeconomic profile, including median family income and full value per capita

- Significant and sustained increases in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Protracted declines in the district's tax base

- Material weakening of the district's financial position, including draws on reserves beyond our current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. The county, rather than the district, will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds. The county operates a Teeter program whereby the district will receive its full property tax levy including that for debt service, with the county covering any shortfalls due to delinquencies.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the new money issuances will be used to finance the construction of a range of improvements across the district's facilities, including a new 500 seat performing arts and cultural center, a public safety training center and a student union complex. The refunding portion of this issuance will be used to refund portions of the district's Election of 2008, Series C bonds.

PROFILE

Southwestern Community College District encompasses 162 square miles in southwestern San Diego County, along the border with Mexico, with an estimated population of 514,535. The district operates one campus in Chula Vista and three higher education centers in San Ysidro, National City, and Otay Mesa as well as an aquatic center at Coronado. For fiscal 2020, the district maintained a full-time equivalent enrollment of 15,009.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

