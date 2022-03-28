Moody's assigns Aa2 to State of Oregon's Lottery Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A,B&C; outlook stable

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of Oregon's $88.2 million Oregon State Lottery Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A (Tax-Exempt), $122.2 million Oregon State Lottery Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series B (Federally Taxable) and $79.2 million Oregon State Lottery Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series C (Federally Taxable Refunding), issued on behalf of the Oregon Department of Administrative Services. The bonds are expected to sell the week of May 4. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on Oregon's lottery revenue bonds incorporates the economic strength of the state, robust legal protections, ample debt service coverage, and very strong management of the lottery system. These strengths are somewhat offset by the weak, discretionary nature of lottery revenues that leads to significant volatility, as seen during the coronavirus pandemic. Legal protections are above average for the peer group, including a constitutional requirement that lottery revenues pay debt service first, a four times additional bonds test, and a well-funded debt service reserve fund that is backed by the state's statutory moral obligation commitment to replenish it.

RATING OUTLOOK

The credit outlook for Oregon's lottery bonds is stable. Despite recent pledged revenue and debt service coverage volatility, we expect coverage will remain strong and demand for Oregon lottery games will be stable over the next 12-18 months. The lottery's stability is further supported by its proactive management and the state's inherent interest in the continued profitability of the operation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-An established trend of significantly higher debt service coverage, along with an upgrade of the state's GO

-Demonstrated reduction in risk of future revenue volatility and reduction in potential revenue erosion from competition or shifting consumer interest

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained decrease in debt service coverage at or near the pandemic-induced low point

-Weakened constitutional protections against in-state competition-Significant shift in consumer interest leading to reduced lottery revenues-Deterioration in management that disrupts operations and/or erodes profitability

LEGAL SECURITY

The state lottery revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on the unobligated net proceeds of the state lottery which are defined as all revenues from the operation of the state lottery except for revenues used for prizes and lottery expenses. The state has a constitutional provision giving debt service a strong first claim on net revenues and stipulating that no net proceeds will be appropriated by the Legislative Assembly unless an amount sufficient to pay the lottery bonds has been appropriated.

Pursuant to the Master Indenture, Oregon's lottery bonds are also secured by a "moral obligation" pledge of the state. The moral obligation requires the Department of Administrative Services to request the Legislative Assembly or Emergency Board to authorize the deposit of other legally available state funds into the bonds' debt service reserve if the funding level falls below the required amount. While the moral obligation does not require the state to appropriate funds for such purpose, statutory language has been adopted which stipulates that the Legislative Assembly acknowledges its intention to provide appropriated funds for this purpose.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series A and B bond proceeds will finance loans and grants to local governments for, or pay the costs of, various public and non-profit facilities, infrastructure improvements and affordable housing preservation. Series C bond proceeds would refund outstanding lottery revenue bonds for net present value savings with no extension in final maturity.

PROFILE

The state of Oregon has a population of 4.2 million people located on the northwest coast of the US, bordered by Washington (Aaa stable), California (Aa2 stable), and Idaho (Aaa stable Issuer Rating) with 1,410 miles of shoreline, according to NOAA. The state is the 27th largest by population and has a large, diverse economy reflected in its GDP of $244 billion (ranks 25th among states).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

