Moody's assigns Aa2 to Tacoma, WA's Sewer Revenue Bonds, 2022; outlook stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Tacoma, Washington's Sewer Revenue Bonds, 2022, expected in the amount of $88.8 million. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the sewer enterprise's outstanding senior lien parity revenue bonds, affecting $236.5 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the underlying size and strength of the residential service area centered around City of Tacoma (Aa2 stable) with steady growth providing long term stability. Financial metrics have generally been stable with solid debt service coverage and ample liquidity, supported by a strong management team that has been proactive in adopting regular, prudent rate increases. While approved rate increases for 2021 - 2022 were reduced from planned levels to provide pandemic relief, which will soften net revenue through fiscal 2022, we expect coverage to remain adequate with larger planned increases in subsequent years. The rating also reflects a manageable capital plan with moderate leverage and satisfactory legal provisions. However, substantial capital needs could arise in the future from the Department of Ecology's Puget Sound Nutrient General Permit (PSNGP), which could be a point of pressure over the long term. While the work at the moment is in early planning stages, the city and 10 other petitioners have appealed the PSNGP, with a hearing date tentatively scheduled for April 2023.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the system will maintain solid debt service coverage and liquidity levels, despite modest operational disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that officials will implement rate increases to maintain forecasted financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained increase in total debt service coverage

- Improvement in service area wealth measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of the financial profile, including a sustained period of weaker debt service coverage or material declines in liquidity

- Substantial growth in debt or capital needs

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2022 bonds, which are on parity with the outstanding senior lien revenue bonds, are supported by a pledge of net revenues of the sewer enterprise system, including the wastewater and surface water operations. Legal provisions are satisfactory and include a 1.25x rate covenant and an additional bonds test of 1.25x, though the absence of a debt service reserve is a modest credit weakness.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to fund various projects, including large trunk and bio-tower replacement and improvements for the wastewater system and pipe replacement, main extensions and holding facility improvements for the stormwater collection system.

PROFILE

The City of Tacoma, Washington's sewer enterprise system provides sewage treatment and disposal services to customers in the cities of Tacoma, Fife, and Fircrest, the town of Ruston, and certain unincorporated areas of Pierce County (Aa1 positive). The system includes surface water management within Tacoma as well as surface water that flows into the system from areas outside the city.

Wastewater facilities includes 700 miles of sewer pipes, 14,800 access points, two treatment plants and 50 pump stations. Surface water facilities consist of 480 miles of pipe, 13,600 catch basins, three major regional detention basis, four pump stations and an extensive network of ditches, culverts, and other natural drainage courses.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

