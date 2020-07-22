Moody's assigns Aa2 to Tacoma, WA's sewer enterprise WIFIA loans

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Tacoma, Washington Sewer Enterprise's $20 million WIFIA Loan 2020 (N19117WA). Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the $235.7 million on the sewer enterprise's outstanding senior lien bonds, which are on parity with the WIFIA loan. The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects the underlying size and strength of the service area which include the City of Tacoma (Aa2 stable). Despite the economic challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, we expect the long-term credit profile of the enterprise to be strong given the essential nature of the service to a predominantly residential customer base, a strong management team that has demonstrated a willingness to make appropriate rate adjustments and a manageable capital plan with moderate leverage. Debt service coverage is healthy and expected to remain solid, and liquidity is also strong. Legal provisions are satisfactory and include a 1.25x rate covenant and an additional bonds test of 1.25x, though the absence of a debt service reserve is a very modest credit weakness.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that management will continue to make appropriate financial and operational adjustments to maintain healthy debt service coverage and liquidity. Although the coronavirus pandemic is a significant near-term credit challenge, we expect the essential nature of the service and generally affordable rates will help mitigate risks from broader economic weakness.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Improvement in total debt service coverage
- Improvement in service area wealth measures
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Weakening of the enterprise's financial profile, including material declines in debt service coverage or liquidity
- Substantial growth in debt or capital needs
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the sewer enterprise system, including the wastewater and surface water operations.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to fund the Central Treatment Plant Electrical Replacement Project.
PROFILE
The City of Tacoma, Washington's sewer enterprise system provides sewage treatment and disposal services to customers in the cities of Tacoma, Fife, and Fircrest, the town of Ruston, and certain unincorporated areas of Pierce County (Aa1 stable).
The system includes surface water management within Tacoma as well as surface water that flows into the system from areas outside the city. Sewer facilities includes 700 miles of sewer pipes, two treatment plants, and 47 pump stations, while surface water facilities consist of 530 miles of pipe, 19,000 catch basins, three major regional detention basins, and an extensive network of ditches, culverts, and other drainage courses.
In 2019, the sewer enterprise system had 77,398 wastewater customers and 71,193 surface water customers, most of which are residential.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
