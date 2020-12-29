Moody's assigns Aa2 to Texas State University System's (TX) Series 2021A&B; outlook stable

New York, December 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the Board of Regents of Texas State University System's (TSUS or the system) proposed approximately $76.9 million Revenue Financing System Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A, and $32.2 million Revenue Financing System Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2021B. The bonds are fixed rate, maturing in 2041. Moody's also maintains Aa2 ratings on the system's approximately $1 billion of existing revenue financing system (RFS) bonds and a P-1 rating on Commercial Paper Notes, Taxable and Tax- Exempt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 ratings incorporate the system's sizable and stable student base, serving around 65,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students across seven component institutions throughout central Texas (Austin, Houston and southwest regions), supported by robust operating and capital support from the Aaa-rated State of Texas. Further supporting the rating is the system's large scale and increasing wealth, with $1.3 billion of revenue and $1.1 billion in cash and investments as of fiscal 2020. The rating is tempered by relatively high leverage, coupled with a large net pension liability, and modest philanthropic support relative to peers.

The short-term P-1 rating of the Series A CP program, which consists of extendable commercial paper (ECP) notes, primarily reflects the system's ability to access the market. In addition to the system's expected market access based on its Aa2 long-term rating, its growing pool of unrestricted cash and investments also supports the highest short-term rating.

The coronavirus outbreak will continue to impact operations in fiscal 2021 as the system incurs costs relating to the outbreak and housing occupancy remains lower than historical levels. We regard the coronavirus as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial impact for public health and safety. While federal support from the CARES act did not fully cover costs and lost revenue associated with the virus (as of December 2020), growth in fall 2020 headcount enrollment and steady state support will drive stable revenue and wealth through fiscal 2021.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that strong state operating and capital support and continued steady student demand will drive modest revenue growth and improving debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial growth in flexible financial reserves

-Consistently stronger operations and cash flow generation and donor activity across all system institutions

-Stronger research activity presence at comprehensive universities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant reductions in state financial support for operations or capital

-Sustained deterioration in operating performance

-Material increased in leverage beyond what is currently planned

LEGAL SECURITY

The system's Revenue Financing System (RFS) debt and ECP notes are on parity and secured by a broad pledge of revenue, including tuition, fees, and auxiliary revenue and certain unappropriated funds and reserve balances but excluding state appropriations and other restricted funds. Pledged Revenues in fiscal 2020 totaled $764 million, providing 6.6x coverage of maximum annual debt service ($115 million).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2021A bonds will be used to redeem $92.4 million of outstanding ECP debt, provide $1.5 million in new money, and pay costs of issuance. Subject to favorable market conditions, the proposed Series 2021B bonds will refund approximately $30.1 million of outstanding RFS debt.

PROFILE

The Texas State University System is comprised of seven institutions, both four-year and two-year, located throughout central and southwest Texas. The largest are Texas State University in San Marcos and Sam Houston University in Huntsville. The system recorded fiscal 2020 Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $1.3 billion and served headcount enrollment of over 87,000 students in fall 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Craig Sabatini

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Shaffer

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

