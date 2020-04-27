Moody's assigns Aa2 to The Colony's, TX GOLT Bonds, Series 2020

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of The Colony, TX's $9.2 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 and $15.2 million Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the city's Aa2 issuer rating as well as the Aa2 rating on the city's previously issued outstanding parity general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Post sale, the city will have $132.7 million in GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The city's Aa2 issuer rating reflects a multi-year trend of significant tax base growth coupled with positive financial performance and maintenance of health operating reserves. The rating also considers the city's sizable tax base, above average resident income indices, and manageable fixed costs comprised of an average pension burden and a slightly average debt burden supported by enterprise operations.

The lack of distinction between the city's Aa2 issuer and Aa2 GOLT ratings is based on sizeable headroom under the statutory limitation which allows for significant capacity to service bond holders. The current tax rate for the GOLT bonds is $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed values out of a total possible $25 with the attorney general's office not permitting more than $15 for debt. Comparing the maximum annual debt service to the allowable maximum levy, the city maintains headroom of 480%, exclusive of any self-supporting obligations.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the city. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO Refunding Bonds are direct obligations of the city payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, with the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the city.

The Certificates are direct obligations of the city, payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, in all taxable property within the city, and a limited pledge (not to exceed $1,000) of the surplus revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the GO Refunding Bonds will be used to refund a portion of the previously issued Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2010 and 2010A for anticipated savings with no extension of maturity.

Proceeds of the Certificates will finance various capital projects throughout the city.

PROFILE

The City of The Colony is favorably located in Denton County (Aaa stable), 25 miles southeast of the City of Denton (Aa1). The city is a residential community with a 2020 estimated population of 53,000 residents.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued surplus operations leading to materially bolstered reserves

- Moderation of the debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant tax base contraction

- Erosion of reserves

- Further leveraging of the tax base absent corresponding valuation growth

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

