Moody's assigns Aa2 to The Nature Conservancy (VA) series 2021A; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the proposed $135 million The Nature Conservancy, VA bonds consisting of Taxable Bonds, Series 2021A (maturing in 2033). Moody's maintains Aa2 and Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings on approximately $211 million of The Nature Conservancy's prior bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 assignment incorporates The Nature Conservancy's (the Conservancy) leading market position as a conservation organization. That market position translated into remarkable donor support as indicated by total gift revenue excluding land and easements contributed for conservation of $783 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Substantial financial resources also support credit quality, with fiscal 2020 total cash and investments of $2.8 billion. Clear strategic direction and financial discipline further support the Aa2 rating. The EBIDA margin was a favorable 16% in fiscal 2020, with 2x debt service coverage. Given the likely pace of additional borrowing plans, financial leverage should remain manageable with pro forma total debt to operating revenue of 0.4x. Credit quality is tempered by limited flexible reserves relative to annual expenses, especially in light of ongoing expense growth as the scale of the Conservancy's activities expands as well as very high reliance on annual gift revenue to fund operations.

The VMIG 1 portion of the variable rate Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings reflects TNC's long-term credit quality and its able treasury management and liquidity profile. Through the current plan of these variable rate bonds will be refunded and some swaps will be terminated, reducing debt structure complexity and risks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued donor support and revenue growth combined with maintenance of financial reserves relative to expenses. The outlook also incorporates our expectations that the organization's financial leverage will remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Enhanced revenue diversity with reduced reliance on annual gifts to support operating performance

- Ongoing momentum in operating performance combined with gains in financial reserves relative to expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of operating performance including marked decline in gift revenue

- Material decline in financial reserves or escalation of borrowing plans significantly outpacing growth in reserves or operating cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are unsecured general obligations of The Nature Conservancy.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund the variable rate Series 2002A and Series 2012 bonds, terminate the associated swaps and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Nature Conservancy is the largest environmental not-for-profit ranked by assets or revenue in the Americas. Operating revenue was $973 million in fiscal 2020. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, The Nature Conservancy now works in 79 countries and territories as well as all 50 states of the United States. Its mission is to "conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends." It accomplishes this mission by raising donor funds for land acquisitions, arranging third-party land acquisitions, granting conservation easements, and engaging in partnerships with commercial enterprises such as timber companies. Most of the land the Conservancy purchases is not held permanently but is ultimately sold to permanent holders including local conservation organizations and governmental conservation programs.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dennis Gephardt

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

