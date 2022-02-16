Moody's assigns Aa2 to The Nature Conservancy, VA's Series 2022A&B bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa2 ratings to The Nature Conservancy, VA's proposed $350 million of Taxable Bonds, Series 2022A (Green Bonds) and $62 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2022B. The fixed rate bonds have final maturities in 2052 for Series 2022A and 2037 for Series 2022B. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on prior bonds. As of June 30, 2021, The Nature Conservancy had total debt of $305 million, with pro forma total debt of $717 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 rating incorporates The Nature Conservancy's (the Conservancy) excellent and leading market position as a conservation organization. That market position will continue to translate into remarkable donor support as indicated by total gift revenue excluding land and easements contributed for conservation of $808 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Substantial financial resources also support credit quality and grew 31% in fiscal 2021, with total cash and investments of $3.6 billion. Spendable cash and investments covered nearly 3.7 years of operating expenses in fiscal 2021, up from 2.8 years five years ago. Clear strategic direction and financial discipline support Moody's expectations of continued strong operating performance, highlighted by a favorable 17% EBIDA margin in fiscal 2021. Credit quality is tempered by increasing leverage, with pro-forma total adjusted debt to operating revenue a comparatively high 1.1 times and a moderate 1.3 times debt service coverage, as well as a very high reliance on annual gift revenue to fund operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued donor support and revenue growth combined with maintenance of financial reserves relative to expenses. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that management will take a measured approach to future leverage, including both direct and indirect obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Enhanced revenue diversity with reduced reliance on annual gifts to support operating performance

- Ongoing momentum in operating performance combined with gains in financial reserves relative to expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of operating performance including marked decline in gift revenue

- Material decline in financial reserves or escalation of borrowing plans significantly outpacing growth in reserves or operating cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are unsecured general obligations of The Nature Conservancy.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to fund various Eligible Green Projects as defined in the offering document and to pay for costs of issuance. Proceeds from the Series 2022B bonds will be used to repay the Series 2019B bonds in the first quarter of 2024 and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Nature Conservancy is the largest environmental not-for-profit ranked by assets or revenue in the Americas. Operating revenue was $952 million in fiscal 2021. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, The Nature Conservancy has programs across the planet as well as all 50 states of the United States. Its mission is to "conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends." It accomplishes this mission by raising donor funds for land acquisitions, arranging third-party land acquisitions, granting conservation easements, and engaging in partnerships with communities, businesses, government agencies, multilateral institutions, individuals, and other not-for-profit organizations. Most of the land the Conservancy purchases is not held permanently but is ultimately sold to permanent holders including local conservation organizations and governmental conservation programs.

