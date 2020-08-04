Moody's assigns Aa2 to The New York and Presbyterian Hospital's (NY) Ser. 2020; outlook revised to negative

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an Aa2 to The New York and Presbyterian Hospital's (NYPH) proposed Taxable Bonds, Series 2020 ($750 million). Moody's also affirmed NYPH's Aa2 issuer and bond ratings, affecting $2.1 billion of outstanding debt. Concurrently, the outlook was revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and assignment of the Aa2 anticipates that NYPH will eventually return to pre-COVID revenue growth and margins, driven by the system's brand and academic affiliations with two premier medical schools and strong centralized management and data-driven planning abilities, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG classification. This anticipated improvement, coupled with the expected large paydown of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insured debt over three years, will be integral in enabling the system to deleverage after a sizable and unexpected Series 2020 new debt issuance. We expect liquidity will remain strong because the upcoming borrowing will fund operating losses from COVID, a social consideration under Moody's ESG classification, and the potential Medicare advance repayment in 2021. Exceptional philanthropic support, including sizable unsolicited gifts for COVID costs, will provide some funding for capital and operating costs. The opening of large facilities in Manhattan and Brooklyn within the year will offer growth and market share opportunities. Nevertheless, the negative outlook reflects multiple near-term challenges that could prolong margin improvement, which will be needed to support higher proforma debt and improve leverage metrics. The largest of these risks include an extended COVID recovery period because of the outbreak's severity in New York and/or possible resurgence, potential Medicaid cuts amid state budget pressures, and payer mix erosion during the economic downturn.

The most significant social consideration is the impact of COVID-19, which will be material because of the severe and rapid outbreak in the New York City area. The suspension of non-essential services and costs to treat a high numbers of COVID patients will drive large operating losses in fiscal 2020, which will be only partly offset by federal relief funds. While exceeding initial expectations, the pace of recovery will be longer than some areas of the US because of the outbreak's severity. In the event of a resurgence in COVID, the impact on NYPH would depend on whether the system could accommodate COVID volumes without suspending most elective cases and the extent of government restrictions on hospital operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our view that multiple challenges could prolong margin improvement and the ability to deleverage from unfavorable proforma debt metrics. The largest of these risks include an extended COVID recovery period because of the outbreak's severity in New York and/or possible resurgence, potential Medicaid cuts amid state budget pressures, and payer mix erosion during the economic downturn. Also, while significant management initiatives should contribute to improvement, the system will need to absorb large costs for IT installations over the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material enterprise growth and/or geographic diversification

- Sustained reduction in leverage

- Multi-year improvement in operating cashflow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in leverage or debt structure risks

- Sustained post-COVID margins below pre-COVID levels

- Prolonged recovery from or significant resurgence of COVID

- Meaningful reduction in liquidity

- Merger or acquisition that is dilutive to balance sheet or operating measures

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a general, unsecured obligation of the Obligated Group, which solely includes NYPH. Over time, subject to required lender and regulatory approvals, certain other regional and member hospitals may join the obligated group. At December 31, 2019, NYPH had $781 million of debt insured by FHA, which is secured by first lien mortgages on the NYPH Weill Cornell campus, a security interest in equipment and a revenue pledge of NYPH. NYPH enjoys a preferred status with FHA, which as long as it meets and maintains certain financial tests, allows for less restrictive financial and operating covenants. While FHA's documents allow for control over assets and certain business decisions, the contractual and effective subordination of the unsecured bondholders has been significantly reduced because of the reduction in FHA debt relative to total debt and recent release of certain properties under the mortgages.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

The New York and Presbyterian Hospital operates at seven campuses in Manhattan and Westchester County, New York. NYPH serves as the academic and quaternary care hub of a network of health care providers which includes 10 acute care hospital facilities, as well as long-term care facilities and ambulatory sites, located in New York. NYPH is the primary clinical teaching facility for two of the country's leading medical colleges: The Joan and Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University and the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons. NYPH has several affiliated entities that support the Hospital through fundraising and real estate holdings, the most significant of which is New York-Presbyterian Fund, Inc. ("Fund, Inc."), which solicits, receives, invests and administers philanthropic funds for NYPH, and other healthcare related charitable organizations approved by the board of directors of Fund, Inc.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

