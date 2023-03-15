Moody's assigns Aa2 to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, AL's WIFIA Bond; outlook is stable

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 senior lien revenue rating to the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, AL's $147 million WIFIA Bond (Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation Project). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the board's outstanding senior lien revenue rating of Aa2 and subordinate lien revenue rating of Aa3. Post-sale, the board will have approximately $1.1 billion in outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 senior lien rating reflects the board's prudent fiscal management, formalized financial policies and healthy financial position, marked by solid reserves, liquidity and debt service coverage levels. The rating also takes into consideration extremely high debt levels, a large and stable service area and satisfactory legal protections.
The Aa3 subordinate lien rating reflects the nature of the subordinated pledge of net revenues of the system as well as modestly weaker legal protections.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the board's financial position will continue to remain healthy, generating sufficient revenues to provide adequate coverage of debt service going forward.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Sizeable decreases in debt levels
-Growth in system reserves and liquidity levels which further strengthen overall financial position and debt service coverage
-Significant service area expansion
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Deterioration of reserve levels, narrowing liquidity or declines in debt service
coverage
-Large increases in debt burden which reduce system's financial flexibility
-Decline in quality or size of service area that negatively impacts fiscal position
LEGAL SECURITY
The WIFIA bond constitutes a special obligation of the board, payable solely out of and secured by a senior lien pledge and assignment of the system revenues remaining after the payment of operating expenses of the board. The WIFIA bond is on parity with all outstanding senior lien bonds.
The senior lien bonds constitute special obligations of the board, payable solely out of and secured by a senior lien pledge and assignment of the system revenues remaining after the payment of operating expenses of the board.
The subordinate lien bonds are secured by a subordinate lien pledge of net revenues of the system.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the WIFIA bonds will partially finance the board's infrastructure repair and rehabilitation project which focuses on improving water resiliency, quality and supply dependability. Three main areas will be addressed with a combination of bond proceeds and PAYGO capital; Lake Purdy Dam rehabilitation, water main replacement and distribution storage tank rehabilitation.
PROFILE
The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (Aa2 stable) serves an area of approximately 770 square miles and approximately 770,000 individuals in Jefferson, Shelby, Blount, St. Clair and Walker Counties.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
