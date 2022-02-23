Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Alabama at Birmingham's (AL) Series 2022-A to 2022-C; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), AL's proposed $159.3 million General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-A (maturing 2051), $50.8 million General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-B (maturing 2043) and $9.7 million General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-C (maturing 2024) to be issued through the Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 on rated revenue bonds. UAB recorded total debt of $1.1 billion at fiscal end 2021. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Maintenance of the Aa2 issuer rating incorporates UAB's substantial scale, with operating revenue over $4.7 billion, significant total cash and investments of $4.1 billion, and role as a large urban comprehensive public university and the State of Alabama's (Aa1 stable) largest academic medical center. Excellent financial policy and strategy incorporates solid operating performance at both the academic and healthcare enterprises, while navigating adverse financial impacts arising from the coronavirus pandemic, with a combined 13.0% EBIDA margin and very strong 8.3x annual debt service coverage in fiscal 2021. Additional oversight reflects UAB's inclusion in the three-member University of Alabama System. Strengths in education, research, community engagement and patient care support the university's very good brand and strategic positioning.
UAB's strengths are tempered by significant patient care exposure of about 53% of operating revenue, which includes UAB Medicine Obligated Group (Aa3 stable). The state's sizable underfunded pension liability adds significantly to UAB's total adjusted debt and overall leverage. Strategic capital needs also temper credit quality, although continued budget stewardship and donor support will limit reliance on debt and continue to support UAB's highly manageable financial leverage profile.
The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 rating on the general revenue bonds incorporates UAB's issuer rating, along with debt instrument considerations that include good breadth of pledged revenue and able treasury management.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued strong operating performance, maintenance of sound financial reserves and manageable financial leverage. It also incorporates generally stable state operating support and measured gains in student demand.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial improvement in financial reserves relative to debt and operations
- Significant strengthening of UAB's brand for both patient care and student market enterprises
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained deterioration of operating performance at either the university or the healthcare enterprises
- Material reduction in liquidity
- Marked increase in financial leverage
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by pledged revenues, which are gross revenues including student tuition and fees, indirect cost recovery, sales and service of educational activities, auxiliary sales and services, endowment income and other sources. The gross revenue pledge does not include state appropriations, hospital facilities revenues or revenues restricted by donors or grantors for specific purposes. Fiscal 2021 ending September 30 pledged revenues of $622 million provide pro forma estimated maximum annual debt service coverage of 12.3x.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series 2022-A, 2022-B and 2022-C bonds will be used for: identified academic research, infrastructure and student life projects; refund all or portions of the Series 2010-A, 2010-C and 2013-A2 bonds (based on market conditions); and pay costs of issuance.
PROFILE
The University of Alabama at Birmingham is a comprehensive public university with a life sciences focus. The UAB campus comprises over 100 city blocks near downtown Birmingham, and the university is the largest single site employer in the state. For fiscal 2021, Moody's adjusted operating revenue totaled $4.7 billion and for fall 2021, UAB enrolled 18,331 full-time equivalent (FTE) students. The enterprise includes the University of Alabama Hospital, a 1,157 bed quaternary and tertiary care medical facility, which is part of the UAB Health System.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
