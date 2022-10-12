Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Arkansas' Series 2022A and 2022B for Fayetteville campus; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the University of Arkansas' proposed approximately $73.8 million Various Facility Revenue Bonds (Fayetteville Campus), Series 2022A and $4.0 million Various Facility Revenue Bonds (Fayetteville Campus), Taxable Series 2022B. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 ratings on outstanding revenue bonds. For fiscal 2021, the system had $1.6 billion of total debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the University of Arkansas' excellent strategic position as the largest provider of higher education in the State of Arkansas (Aa1 stable) with prudent management and growing revenue. Substantial wealth also supports the rating with total cash and investments of $4.3 billion for fiscal year 2021 (ending June 30). System stewardship including budgetary oversight has limited adverse financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supports the system's excellent financial policy sub-factor score. The University of Arkansas for Medical Science has benefitted from federal relief including liquidity support in managing through pandemic challenges. Non-recurring relief funds lifted operating performance in fiscal 2021, but payroll expense pressures and payor mix will continue to weigh on operating results. Ongoing donor support especially for the flagship Fayetteville campus aids prospects for gains in endowed wealth as well as lower reliance on debt to fund capital improvements. A manageable debt burden and limited pension exposure are also incorporated in the rating.

These strengths are tempered by material patient care exposure, which comprised 39% of the system's operating revenue in fiscal 2021. Credit quality of the system will be increasingly tied to the operating performance of UAMS as its share of systemwide financial leverage increases. Other challenges include limited liquidity relative to operating expenses and scarce state capital funding for the growing system that could result in additional debt or use of reserves.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 revenue bond ratings reflect the legal structure of the bonds: various pledges of particular revenue streams of a member campus with an ultimate obligation to pay from all available system revenues and reserves, excluding state appropriations, should those revenue streams be insufficient. Therefore, the revenue bond ratings are at the same level as the system's issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the University of Arkansas System will continue to experience solid student demand and maintain healthy system-wide wealth. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectations of solid operating cash flow and debt service coverage, including the operating performance for University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in unrestricted liquidity with monthly days cash on hand in line with peers

- Material and sustained improvement in operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in operating performance with EBIDA margin consistently below 8%

- Decline in unrestricted liquidity given already thin cushion - Marked increase in financial leverage beyond the current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The University of Arkansas System's (UAR) rated bonds are general obligations of the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas System additionally secured by pledged revenues from the member campuses. In the event pledged revenues are insufficient to meet the obligations, UAR's board is obligated to use any other monies available from revenues and reserve resources of the entire UAR system, except for state appropriations. Therefore, the Aa2 debt rating for the individual campus revenue bond series reflects the financial strength of the system. The board has covenanted to pay principal and interest payments on the bonds promptly and to take all actions necessary to maintain pledged revenues at a level to make all required debt service payments on the bonds.

Pledged revenues for the Fayetteville campus various facilities revenue bonds are derived from student tuition and fees before scholarship allowance. Fiscal 2022 pledged revenues were $462 million based on unaudited data. This compares to approximately $49 million of maximum pro forma annual debt service. The board has proposed a supplement to the related Master Indenture that would allow for financing of facilities outside of the city limits of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will be used to finance a portion of the costs of facilities investments in Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation Project, the Fine Arts Center Restoration Project, the Mullins Library First and Second Floors Renovation Project, Windgate Studio and Design Center Project, and to pay costs of issuance.

Proceeds of the Series 2022B Bonds will be used to finance the costs of the Engineering Research Center Roof Replacement Project and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Arkansas System includes the Fayetteville flagship and land grant public university and 12 other two-year and four-year campuses across the state. The system had $3.5 billion in operating revenue in fiscal 2021 and enrolled over 52,000 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021. UAMS is the state's only comprehensive academic medical center.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

