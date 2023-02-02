Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of California's (CA) general revenue bonds, assigns VMIG 1 short-term rating; outlook stable

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to University of California's (UC) (CA) proposed approximately $1.7 billion of General Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series BN and approximately $60 million of General Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series BO (Taxable), and a Aa2/VMIG 1 rating to approximately $344 million of General Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series BP (Variable Rate Demand). The bonds will have various maturities through fiscal 2053. The university had $34 billion of debt outstanding as of fiscal 2022. The outlook is stable.

We maintain Aa2 issuer and long-term ratings on the university's General Revenue Bonds, Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds, and Sanford Consortium Bonds (guaranteed by UC). We also maintain Aa3 ratings on Limited Project Revenue Bonds, various lease revenue bonds, and outstanding Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds. Additionally, we maintain Aa2/VMIG 1, Aa3/VMIG 1 and P-1 short-term ratings on the university's outstanding variable rate demand bonds and commercial paper notes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects UC's exceptional strategic position as a globally recognized comprehensive academic, medical and research institution with substantial scale and wealth. The system benefits from strong oversight and management, good collaboration across the medical centers, debt and capital planning, and addressing of long-term post-employment benefit liabilities. Following some operational disruption and revenue softness related to the pandemic, resiliency across all business lines is reflected in continuous strong student demand, a growing research platform and well managed operations at the medical centers. Revenue growth rebounded significantly in fiscal 2022 and contributed to favorable university-wide EBIDA and debt service coverage.

The university has substantial capital plans that, while funded by diverse sources, will likely involve a substantial amount of new debt over the next decade. A rapidly expanding UC Health, enrollment growth initiatives and substantial research activity across multiple campuses call for significant investments. Strong state funded support for enrollment growth will aid current initiatives, including funding for the reduction of nonresident students. The university currently has the financial and market strength to absorb the proposed debt plans.

UC's key credit challenges include its significant and rising pension liabilities, which further constrain the university's leverage profile, and substantial exposure to healthcare operations. While currently performing well and accretive to university cash flow, healthcare operations are currently confronting a challenging set of business conditions that have the potential to constrain margins. Additionally, as previously mentioned above, the expansive and complex multi-campus system has significant capital needs that require continuous investment.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 rated General Revenue Bonds reflects the broader nature of the pledge, largely capturing the full strength of the university and its Aa2 issuer rating.

Assignment and maintenance of the VMIG 1 ratings, along with maintenance of the P-1 commercial paper rating, incorporate the university's advanced treasury management and substantial internal liquidity. Liquidity is closely managed as the university supports its $1 billion of outstanding daily and weekly variable rate demand debt (as of December 31, 2022) and commercial paper through self-liquidity. The university had $9.8 billion of Moody's discounted daily liquidity as of December 31, 2022 which, combined with $700 million of revolving credit agreements with two banks, more than sufficiently covers daily resets of demand obligations.

The Aa3 rating on the Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds is anchored by the Aa2 issuer rating, but also considers the differing business risks of the medical centers and more limited financial reserves of the health system.

The Aa3 rating for the Limited Project Revenue Bonds incorporates the university's overall credits strengths that are incorporated into the Aa2 issuer rating, but takes into account a narrower revenue pledge.

The ratings on the Sanford Consortium Revenue Bonds (Aa2), Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds (Aa2) and Lease Revenue Bonds are similarly anchored by the issuer rating of the university. The ratings factor in distinctions in pledged revenue streams and individual legal and other security provisions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the university will continue to match its capital needs with well-balanced sources of funding while maintaining a manageable leverage profile. It also incorporates general maintenance of unrestricted liquidity and continuation of surplus operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained strengthening of EBIDA to support growing leverage

-Maintain ability to identify well-balanced funding sources for, and manage the pace of, significant identified capital needs

-Continued successful execution of enterprise wide growth plans

-Maintenance of pension funding target

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Capital borrowing that significantly outpaces financial resource and EBIDA growth and weakens the overall leverage profile

-Sustained weakening of university-wide operating performance

-Deterioration of performance at the medical centers, a rising share of overall revenue

-Extended period of market weakness leading to sizable investment underperformance that materially impacts reserves and pension funding

-Consistently weak coverage of demand debt from self-liquidity or inability to align necessary financial resources in the event of a failed remarketing (short-term ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The General Revenue Bonds (GRBs) are the broadest pledge of the university. The bonds are enhanced by a pledge and lien on gross student tuition and fees, indirect cost recovery from grants and contracts, net sales and service revenue, net educational and auxiliary revenue, unrestricted investment income and a portion of state appropriations. UC reported $19.5 billion of pledged General Revenues for fiscal 2022, up from $16.8 billion from the prior year, primarily the result of a rebound in auxiliary activities and a substantial increase in state operating appropriations.

The Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds (MCPRBs), rated one notch below the General Revenue Bonds (GRBs), reflects a potentially more volatile source of revenue as compared with the GRBs with more limited reserves at the medical centers. The bonds are enhanced by a pledge and lien on Medical Center revenue, which amounted to $17.6 billion in fiscal 2022.

Other bonds rated on parity with the GRBs are Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds and Sanford Consortium Project Revenue Bonds where the university has either provided the General Revenue pledge or unconditionally guaranteed payment of any debt service shortfall on a pre-default basis and with sufficient notifications to provide for timely payment.

The Limited Project Revenue Bonds (LPRBs) and The California Infrastructure and Economic Development lease backed Revenue Bonds (UCSF Neurosciences Project and UCSF 2130 Third Street) are also rated one notch below the GRBs and reflects narrower and less diversified sources of revenue, which in the case of the LPRBs, and similar to the MCPRBs, primarily reflects the operations of individual enterprises.

The LPRBs are secured by the gross revenues generated by the projects. The pledged revenues also include any other revenues, receipts, income or miscellaneous funds designated by The Regents for the payment of principal of and interest on the bonds. There is a 1.1x rate covenant and no debt service reserve fund. In fiscal 2022, pledged revenues provided 3.7x maximum annual debt service coverage. Although UC has the right to remove projects from the pledge, we do not believe the university would take any actions to significantly impair bondholder security given the reliance on market access to meet funding requirements of the substantial capital program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series BN and BO bonds will be used to fund about $400 million of capital projects and for the refunding of the General Revenue Bonds, 2013 Series AI, AJ and AK. Proceeds from the Series BP bonds will also be used for the refunding of the Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds, 2013 Series J and to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of California, chartered in 1868, is a public university system with 10 campuses, six medical schools and five academic medical centers. UC is the largest US public university system in terms of revenue, with $46 billion of operating revenue in fiscal 2022 and enrollment of nearly 300,000 students for fall 2022. UC has a significant and highly regarded research component with $6 billion of direct expenditures in fiscal 2022. Federal and private funding accounts for three-quarters of revenues supporting these research expenditures, inclusive of UC's operation of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for the Department of Energy as well as their joint operation of two other national labs for DOE.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

