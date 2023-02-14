Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Chicago's (IL) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to University of Chicago's (IL) proposed up to $300 million of Revenue Bonds, The University of Chicago, Series 2023A. We maintain Aa2 long-term issuer and debt ratings as well as Aa2/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on the university's variable rate demand bonds and commercial paper, respectively. The short-term ratings are supported by the university's internal liquidity. The Series 2023A bonds will be issued through the Illinois Finance Authority. The university had approximately $5.1 billion of debt outstanding on a consolidated basis as of fiscal 2022. The outlook for the long-term ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

University of Chicago's Aa2 issuer rating reflects its excellent strategic positioning anchored by global prominence as an elite research university with extremely strong undergraduate and graduate demand. Favorably incorporated are significant wealth levels with exceptional fundraising, although monthly liquidity still remains modest for its rating category and provides relatively thin coverage for the university's large and rising expense base. The university's elevated financial leverage continues to be its key credit challenge. While debt issuance has slowed, operating performance remains thin relative to total debt outstanding and provides moderate coverage of annual debt service obligations relative to similarly rated peers. Through UCMC, the university is exposed to potential operating and revenue pressures from its healthcare operations. Active management of university-wide budgeting and capital investment strategies will lead to at least maintenance of operating performance with potential for improvement over time.

The assignment of the Aa2 long-term rating to the Series 2023A bonds and maintenance of the long-term ratings on parity debt incorporate the unsecured general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the Aa2 issuer rating.

Maintenance of the university's short-term VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on its variable rate demand debt and commercial paper, respectively, reflects the University of Chicago's long-term rating along with sufficient self-liquidity and internal procedures to support the tender features of its demand obligations. Liquidity sources are adequate and diverse, including dedicated standby liquidity facilities for the university's demand obligations. Treasury management has sufficient experience in managing self-liquidity debt and internal procedures are supported by a deep bench within the treasury team.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for sustained incremental improvement in operations with EBIDA margins at or above 10%. It additionally incorporates limited new debt issuance and preservation of wealth and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Consistently stronger operating performance

- Substantially strengthened level of cash and investments relative to debt and operations with limited future debt issuance - Material improvement in unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Additional debt issuance absent sustained improvement in EBIDA margins

- Inability to sustain EBIDA margins at or above 10% - Significant change in risk profile of UCMC's operations - Reduction in balance sheet reserves, particularly a sustained reduction in liquidity - Consistently weak coverage of demand debt from self-liquidity or inability to align necessary financial resources in the event of a failed remarketing (for the self-liquidity ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

University of Chicago's bonds and commercial paper notes are unsecured general obligations of the university. The University of Chicago does not guarantee or support the separately issued debt of either University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) or Marine Biological Laboratory, but the university could become liable for certain UCMC debt if the university were to terminate its affiliation or lease agreements with UCMC.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2023A bonds will be used to refinance approximately $100 million of the university's commercial paper notes, fund capital projects and pay for the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

University of Chicago, founded in 1890 by John D. Rockefeller, is a large private research university with prestigious academic programs and internationally noted research, including that conducted in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, both US government labs. In 2013, the university also affiliated with the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. The university owns and operates University of Chicago Medical Center, its academic medical center and strategic partner in research and medical education.

