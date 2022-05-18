Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Houston System's (TX) Series 2022A&B; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to University of Houston System, TX's (UHS) proposed fixed rate approximately $436.3 million Consolidated Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (maturing 2056) and $40.2 million Consolidated Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B (Taxable) (maturing 2053) to be issued by the Board of Regents of the University of Houston System. Concurrently, we have affirmed the system's Aa2 issuer rating and revenue bond ratings and P-1 rating on the Commercial Paper (CP) program authorized in the amount of $125 million. The system recorded $1.5 billion of debt at fiscal year-end 8/31/2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Aa2 issuer rating incorporates UHS' excellent strategic positioning as the largest four-year higher education provider in the economically vibrant Houston metropolitan region, with a sizable $1.5 billion revenue profile supported by strong operating, debt service and capital support from the Aaa-rated State of Texas. Excellent financial policy and strategy incorporates consistent operating performance, supported by coronavirus-related federal aid, while navigating adverse financial impacts arising from the coronavirus pandemic across its four campuses. Total wealth reached $2.2 billion at fiscal end 2021, and liquidity rose to 187 monthly days cash on hand, pointing to favorable financial flexibility. Ongoing donor support aids credit quality with an average $107 million of gifts received annually in the fiscal 2019-21 period.

UHS' strengths are tempered by high and rising leverage, ongoing capital and operating needs and a limited research profile. In addition, while the system's affordability-focused mission underpins enrollment stability across most of the campuses, the absence of incremental tuition revenue growth limits operating performance. Debt is expected to rise nearly 30% with a planned fiscal 2022 issuance; however, post-issuance, about one-third of system debt service will be reimbursed by state appropriations. Total pro forma debt to operating revenue is projected at 1.3x, and debt service coverage below 2x, with both measures weaker than rated peers. The state's large unfunded pension liability adds some longer term expense pressure.

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 rating on the general revenue bonds incorporates UHS' issuer rating, along with debt instrument considerations that include good breadth of pledged revenue and able treasury management.

The affirmation of the P-1 short-term rating on the CP program reflects the system's issuer rating along with effective treasury management of its self-liquidity program, with internal funds that provide ample support on a same-day basis in the event of a failed remarketing.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects strong state operating and capital support, good donor funding and a continued steady student market in the economically vibrant Houston metropolitan area, translating into sound revenue growth to support rising debt service requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in flexible financial reserves

- Consistently stronger operating performance to support rising infrastructure needs and debt service - Growth in research activity and revenue diversity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant reduction in state financial support for operations or capital

-Sustained deterioration in operating performance -Material increase in leverage beyond current borrowing plans without commensurate reserve growth -For the CP rating: Material reduction in assets with same day liquidity or evidenced deterioration in debt and treasury management practices

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the system's revenue debt and CP notes are on parity and secured by a broad pledge of revenue, including tuition, fees, and auxiliary revenue and certain unappropriated funds and reserve balances but excluding state appropriations and other restricted funds. Pledged Revenues in fiscal 2021 totaled $1.2 billion, providing 12.7x coverage of pro forma maximum annual debt service ($154.5 million).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the planned Series 2022A and 2022B bonds will be used to fund multiple capital projects benefiting UHS campuses and satellite locations, refund the Series 2013A bonds (per market conditions) and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Houston System is the third largest four-year public higher education institution in Texas, with four campuses throughout the metropolitan Houston region and satellite locations in growing suburbs and at the Texas Medical Center. For fiscal 2021, the system recorded Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $1.5 billion and in fall 2021 enrolled 55,959 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

