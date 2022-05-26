Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics' Series 2022C bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics' (UIHC) proposed Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series S.U.I. 2022C (University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics) with an estimated par amount of $150 million. The proposed bonds are fixed rate and regularly amortizing with a final maturity in 2038. The bonds will be issued by the Board of Regents, State of Iowa. Concurrently, Moody's maintains UIHC's Aa2 and MIG 1 ratings. Total debt outstanding as of May 2022 was approximately $515 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 is driven by UIHC's profile as the only academic medical center in the State of Iowa (Aaa stable), further supported by its geographic and business line breadth supporting continued strong patient demand. Management is projecting solid operating performance through fiscal year end with a projected double-digit operating margin when including Medicaid Directed Payments. The State University of Iowa (Aa1 stable), along with the Board of Regents, broadly oversee UIHC, which, coupled with the system's own strong management team, supports excellent financial management and credibility in a time of high expense uncertainty because of the pandemic and inflationary pressures. Other credit considerations include a more modest scope of operations and limited liquidity as compared with peers and a relatively conservative debt structure.

The MIG 1 rating on UIHC's outstanding BAN, which is intended to be refunded with the proposed issuance, is based on Moody's market access cash flow approach. The rating directly incorporates the long term rating and credit quality of UIHC. It additionally incorporates expectations of UIHC's access to capital markets and cash flow.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that UIHC will continue to manage through the pandemic with improved operating cash flow margins during the outlook period, driven by strong volume and additional cash flow from Medicaid Directed payments. It is also expected that unrestricted cash and investments will be maintained at least at current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant expansion in geographic reach leading to material enterprise growth

- More explicit support of UIHC debt from the State University of Iowa - Substantial growth in balance sheet reserves and liquidity - For the MIG 1 rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Thinner operating performance than projected resulting in eroding debt service coverage and weaker debt to cash flow

- Additional leverage without sustained improvement in operating cash flow margins and balance sheet growth - Erosion of liquidity - For the MIG 1 rating: a multi-notch downgrade of the hospital's senior rating or severe reduction of hospital cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022C and outstanding bonds have a first lien solely on hospital net income excluding state appropriated funds. Neither the State University of Iowa or the State of Iowa are obligors to UIHC's bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2022C bonds will go towards refunding the outstanding Hospital Revenue Refunding Bond Anticipation Note, Series S.U.I. 2021B (Taxable) and cost of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is an academic medical center with over $2 billion of operating revenue and nearly 30,000 hospital admissions. The system has a broad market reach in the state as the only academic health center in Iowa.

