Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (IA) Ser. 2020; stable outlook

New York, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics' (UIHC) proposed Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series S.U.I. 2020 (University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics). The par amount is approximately $22.3M. The bonds are expected to be issued through the Board of Regents of the State of Iowa with a final expected maturity of 2036. Simultaneously, Moody's affirms the Aa2 on $341 million of outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa2 rating is supported by the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinic's (UIHC) profile as the only academic medical center in Iowa, geographic and business line breadth and conservative balance sheet management with an all fixed rate debt structure will provide resources to manage through COVID-19 challenges and a platform for reactivation and growth opportunities. Additionally, tight alignment as the healthcare enterprise for the State University of Iowa (Aa1 Stable) will continue to drive market share and patient demand. In the near term, CARES Act grants will help to offset reductions in cash flow related to the outbreak during 2020. Following challenges of COVID 19, UIHC is expected to rebound to more normalized operating levels due to the strong patient demand and the continued focus on strategic improvement initiatives. Leverage metrics are expected to remain modest compared to peers and the proposed financing will generate nearly $4 million in net present value savings. The hospital will continue to remain constrained by the system's modest size and weaker liquidity metrics.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in volume and short-term operating losses. Though the organization's strong margins and healthy liquidity levels before COVID-19 and relief funding from the CARES Act have stemmed margin pressures in fiscal 2020, there is a high degree of uncertainty around the potential impact of COVID-19. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that the system will be able to return to more normalized operating performance following the pandemic. Longer term stability of operating performance is driven by the system's statewide market draw. Additionally, expectations of maintenance of liquidity and leverage levels over the next several years will drive stability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant expansion in geographic reach leading to material enterprise growth

- More explicit support of UIHC debt from the State University of Iowa

- Sustained and improved liquidity metrics

- Following COVID 19, ability to sustain improved performance exhibited in FY 2019

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in debt not commensurate with increase in cash or cash flow

- Weakening of relationship with the State University of Iowa

- Inability to return to more normalized levels or prolonged disruption related to COVID 19

- Erosion of liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are payable solely out of hospital income and secured by a first lien on hospital income, excluding state appropriated funds. A debt service reserve fund exists. Neither the State University of Iowa nor the State of Iowa are obligors for UIHC's bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be used to refund the Series 2010 bonds and pay cost of Issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is an academic medical center with over $1.8 billion of operating revenue and 35,000 admissions. The system has a broad market reach as the only academic health center in the State of Iowa.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Meredith Moore

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Daniel Steingart

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

