Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Kentucky's (KY) Series 2022B and 2022C bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the University of Kentucky, KY's (UK) proposed approximately $71.3 million General Receipts Bonds, 2022 Series B and $23.7 million General Receipts Bonds, 2022 Taxable Series C. The two series are fixed rate and mature in fiscal 2042 and 2029, respectively. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 revenue bond ratings, and Aa3 ratings on certificates of participation (COPs) and agency fund bonds. The university recorded total debt of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Aa2 issuer rating reflects the University of Kentucky's excellent strategic position as the flagship university and highly integrated academic medical center for the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable issuer rating) with strong management and growing revenue across both enterprises. Substantial wealth also supports the rating, with total cash and investments of $3.6 billion providing strong cushions of 0.9x and 2.2x to operating expenses and total adjusted debt. Revenue growth and solid operating cash flow supported by active budgetary stewardship that navigated adverse financial impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the university's excellent financial policies and strategies. Donor support, third-party partnerships and disciplined reserve use will continue to fuel UK's capital investment program. Leverage is modest relative to peers, with no exposure to defined benefit pension plans. EBIDA and debt service coverage for fiscal 2022 will be nearly on par with fiscal 2021, reflecting allocation of CARES Act funding and expense discipline, particularly given more pressured healthcare operations due to rising labor costs.

UK's strengths are tempered by significant patient care exposure of about 60% of operating revenue, which includes sizable reliance on supplemental Medicaid payments. Uncertainty around future funding is partially mitigated by advanced timing for renewal notices. State support remains a modest 6-7% of operations, with periodic capital support. UK's ability to issue general receipt bonds is reliant upon legislative authorization.

Assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 rating on the general receipts bonds reflects the breadth of pledged revenue of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2021.

Maintenance of the Aa3 rating on the Certificates of Participation is based on the lease structure of the debt between the third party facility lessor and the university, with UK providing lease payments directly to the trustee to cover debt service on the certificates.

Maintenance of the Aa3 rating on the Agency Fund Bonds reflects the debt structure, as the debt service is paid through a lease between the Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission (SPBC) and UK.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the University of Kentucky will continue to experience solid student demand and maintain strong wealth. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectations of solid operating cash flow and debt service coverage, including the risks associated with its UK HealthCare enterprise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvement in financial reserves relative to debt and operations

- Significant strengthening of UK's brand and geographic reach

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained deterioration of operating performance either at the university or UK HealthCare

- Decline in unrestricted liquidity especially if combined with softening of operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

UK's general receipts bonds are enhanced by student registration fees, nongovernmental grants and contracts, recoveries of facilities and administrative costs, sales and services, hospital revenues, housing and dining revenues, auxiliary enterprises-other auxiliaries, auxiliary enterprises-athletics, other operating revenues, state appropriations (for general operations), gifts and grants, investment income, other nonoperating revenues, and other. Fiscal 2021 pledged revenues of $3.4 billion cover gross senior lien debt maximum annual debt service of approximately $92 million by 37x.

The university's general receipt bonds benefit from the presence of a state intercept program. If the university fails to make debt service payments 10 days in advance of the debt service payment date, the Secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet of the Commonwealth is obligated to use any funds that have been appropriated to the university but not yet expended to make debt service payments. Moody's does not rate any of the university's debt under the intercept program.

The Series 2019A and Taxable 2019B COPs are enhanced by UK's general receipts, subordinate only to the university's general receipt bonds, and superior and prior to all other liens and claims against its general receipts. Annual debt service on the 2019 COPs is approximately $1.8 million annually.

The Project No. 102 Series A agency fund revenue refunding bonds are payable solely from a bond fund and secured by a pledge of lease rental payments made by UK to the SPBC, pursuant to a lease and sublease agreement, subject to appropriation by UK. As a state agency, the university has agreed to include an amount for rent in each appropriation request from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Payments on the bonds are made from any agency funds, which include, but are not limited to, tuition, student fees, insurance premium receipts and certain other revenues associated with the day to day operation of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2022 Series B and 2022 Series C bonds will be used for various capital projects within the university's asset preservation and modernization programs, and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Kentucky is the flagship and land-grant public higher education institution for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and includes UK HealthCare and the associated academic medical center and clinics. The university and the UK HealthCare hospitals are located in Lexington. In fiscal 2021, the university recorded operating revenue of $4.4 billion and in fall 2021, enrolled 29,584 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

