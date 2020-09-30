Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Massachusetts Building Authority's (MA) Senior Series 2020-4; outlook stable

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the University of Massachusetts Building Authority's (UMBA) planned approximately $320 million Refunding Revenue Bonds Senior Series 2020-4 (Federally Taxable) (fixed rated, maturing in 2044) issued on behalf of the University of Massachusetts (UMass). This new issue is in place of an issue by the same series description rated on March 13, 2020 that was not issued due to market conditions. Concurrently we have affirmed the Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on approximately $2.9 billion of outstanding revenue bonds and commercial paper. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Aa2 ratings reflect UMass' large scale and scope of operations, inclusive of the flagship and multiple campuses across the state, its strong relationship with an academic medical center and its excellent strategic positioning that incorporates disciplined fiscal oversight. UMass benefits from solid operating and capital support from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable), significant research activity and growing net tuition revenue. These factors will provide UMass with sufficient runway to manage through near-term operating volatility associated with the coronavirus pandemic. UMass remains challenged by weaker spendable cash and investments to operations and debt at 0.5x and 0.5x, respectively, relative to peers, with continued capital needs and monitoring of two public-private partnerships. The university will continue to contend with historically modest philanthropic activity and expected declines in high school graduates in the university's core service area, though enrollment at most campuses remains healthy.

Affirmation of the Aa2/VMIG 1 rating on the variable rate bonds and the P-1 rating on the commercial paper program are based on the structure of the standby bond purchase agreements that provide liquidity support, short-term ratings of the liquidity facility banks and UMass' long-term rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For fall 2020, instruction remains remote for the majority of classes and housing is for students with limited alternatives. For fiscal 2020, UMass significantly reduced expenses and we estimate a solid operating cash flow margin at roughly 12% providing 2.0x debt service coverage. For fiscal 2021, recurring expenses adjustments, stronger enrollment than originally budgeted and ongoing budget oversight, in addition to debt-related budget relief provided by this new issue will limit a budget gap. UMass' current budget incorporates bringing all students on campus in the spring. Management reports that changes to this budget scenario would prompt mid-year expense adjustments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continuing steady enrollment and positive operating performance, continued solid state support, and modest additional debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth of reserves relative to debt and operations

- Sustained and material improvement of operating cash flow and debt service coverage

- For the short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Realization of more material downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, driving heightened revenue pressure

- Sustained decrease in debt service coverage to below 2.0x including a decline in spendable cash and investments to debt below 0.4x

- Reduction of state support for operations or capital

- For the short-term rating: Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment rating of the credit facility bank and/or multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the university

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and commercial paper notes are special obligations of the University of Massachusetts Building Authority (UMBA) payable from payments made by the university under a Contract for Management and Services. Under the contract between the university and UMBA, the university is required to remit to the authority annually an amount sufficient to pay debt service and other costs associated with operating and maintaining the financed projects during the next year, referred to as the Certified Amount. The annual certified amount is payable from a variety of revenue streams, including all legally available revenues of the university and UMBA, including state appropriations, as well as unrestricted net assets. For fiscal 2019, spendable cash and investments totaled $1.56 billion relative to the certified amount of approximately $236 million. While certified figures for fiscal 2020 are not yet available, relative amounts are expected to be similar.

Tender features of the university's Series 2011-1 variable rated bonds are supported by a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., which expires on August 12, 2022. The Series 2013B CP notes are supported by an SBPA with U.S. Bank National Association, that expires August 12, 2022.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Senior Series 2020-4 will be used to: provide cash flow relief for fiscal 2021 by deferring the university's November 1, 2020 principal payments; refunding all or portions of the UMBA Senior Series 2013-1, 2013-2, 2014-1 and 2014-3 bonds for savings; and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

University of Massachusetts is a large public university system serving the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The system includes five campuses: Amherst (flagship), Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell, and Worcester (medical school); and UMass Online. Included in UMass' operations is Commonwealth Medicine, a public, nonprofit healthcare consulting organization. Fiscal 2019 operating revenue was $3.4 billion and fall 2019 enrollment was 66,003 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

The University of Massachusetts Building Authority, the university's debt issuance arm, is a public instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and is empowered to construct dormitory, auxiliary, academic and other facilities for the university's campuses. The authority's financial data is consolidated within the university's audited financial statements as a blended component unit.

