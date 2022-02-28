Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of Massachusetts Building Authority's (MA) Series 2022-1-3 bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the University of Massachusetts Building Authority's (MA) (UMBA) planned approximately $60.3 million Project Revenue Bonds, Senior Series 2022-1 (fixed rated, maturing in 2052), $352 million Project Revenue Bonds, Senior Series 2022-2 (Federally Taxable) (fixed rate, maturing in 2052), and $236 million Refunding Revenue Bonds, Senior Series 2022-3 (Federally Taxable) (fixed rate, maturing in 2041) issued on behalf of the University of Massachusetts (UMass). Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 revenue bonds ratings and a P-1 rating on outstanding commercial paper. UMass recorded total outstanding debt of $3 billion at fiscal end 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Aa2 issuer rating reflects UMass' large scale and scope of operations, inclusive of the flagship and multiple campuses across the state, its strong relationship with an academic medical center and its excellent strategic positioning that incorporates disciplined fiscal oversight. UMass benefits from solid operating and capital support from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable), and significant research activity. Excellent financial policy and strategy incorporates solid operating performance while navigating adverse financial impacts arising from the coronavirus pandemic, with a combined 13.7% EBIDA margin and solid 2.1x annual debt service coverage in fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2022 operations are on track for similarly sound operating performance.

Tempering UMass' strengths are weaker total cash and investments relative to operations and total adjusted debt, including the planned Series 2022 bonds. The large system has ongoing capital needs, and its two public-private partnerships add additional complexity to its moderately high leverage. The fiscal 2022 partnership with the former Brandman University, now UMass Global, adds uncertainties around execution and financial risks. The university will continue to contend with historically modest philanthropic activity and expected declines in high school graduates in the university's core service area, though enrollment at most campuses remains healthy.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 revenue bond ratings incorporates the system's Aa2 issuer rating, along with debt instrument considerations that include good breadth of pledged revenue and able treasury management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continuing steady enrollment and positive operating performance, continued solid state support, and measured use of additional debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth of reserves relative to debt and operations

- Sustained and material improvement of operating cash flow and debt service coverage

- For the short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decrease in debt service coverage to below 2x

- Inability to sustain 0.4x coverage of total adjusted debt from total cash and investments

- Material reduction of state support for operations or capital

- For the short-term rating: Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment rating of the credit facility bank and/or multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the university

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and commercial paper notes are special obligations of the University of Massachusetts Building Authority (UMBA) payable from payments made by the university under a Contract for Management and Services. Under the contract between the university and UMBA, the university is required to remit to the authority annually an amount sufficient to pay debt service and other costs associated with operating and maintaining the financed projects during the next year, referred to as the Certified Amount. The annual certified amount is payable from a variety of revenue streams, including all legally available revenues of the university and UMBA, including state appropriations, as well to have available Spendable Cash and Investments (formerly Unrestricted Net Assets). Fiscal 2021 spendable cash and investments totaled $2.2 billion relative to the fiscal 2021 certified amount of $246 million and pro forma fiscal 2022 certified amount of $246 million.

The Moody's rated Series 2013-B1 and 2013-B2 Commercial Paper notes are supported by a stand-by purchase agreement (SBPA) with U.S. Bank National Association, that expires August 12, 2022.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Senior Series 2022-1, 2022-2 and 2022-3 will be used to: fund capital projects at the Medical School, Amherst and Dartmouth campuses; refund (per market conditions) all or portions of the Series 2013-2, 2014-1, 2015-1 and 2015-2 bonds; and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

University of Massachusetts is a large public university system serving the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The system includes five campuses: Amherst (flagship), Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell, and Worcester (medical school); and UMass Online. Included in UMass' operations is Commonwealth Medicine, a public, nonprofit healthcare consulting organization. Fiscal 2021 operating revenue was $3.4 billion and fall 2021 enrollment was 64,785 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

The University of Massachusetts Building Authority, the university's debt issuance arm, is a public instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and is empowered to construct dormitory, auxiliary, academic and other facilities for the university's campuses. The authority's financial data is consolidated within the university's audited financial statements as a blended component unit.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

