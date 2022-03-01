Moody's assigns Aa2 to University of North Texas System, TX's Series 2022A&B bonds; outlook is stable

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to University of North Texas System, TX's upcoming sale of approximately $80 million in Revenue Financing System Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and $17.4 million in Revenue Financing System Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2022B. The proposed bonds will have final maturities in fiscal 2052 and fiscal 2049, respectively. We maintain a Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on outstanding revenue bonds as well as P-1 ratings on the system's commercial paper (CP) and extendable commercial paper (ECP) programs. At fiscal 2021 year-end, the university had $731 million in total debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporate the system's excellent strategic positioning and presence as a large comprehensive public university system in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth area. The rating is further supported by robust operating and capital support from the Aaa-rated State of Texas and solid growth in total cash and investments, up 46% since fiscal 2017. The Aa2 further incorporates the system's healthy EBIDA margins, bolstered in fiscal 2021 by receipt of federal HEERF funds and conservative expense management. Financial leverage will remain manageable while above peer medians, and the system does plan to borrow over the next five years to address capital needs. Favorably, around 30% of UNTS' debt service is provided by the state. Pension plan exposure increases leverage with a growing as-reported pension liability of $189 million in fiscal 2021. Each of the system's campuses has unique growth strategies that will require disciplined fiscal and operational oversight controls to maintain financial and demand stability. Philanthropic support remains below similarly rated peers.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 revenue bond ratings incorporates the issuer rating and the broad nature of the pledged revenue. The maintenance of the P-1 rating on the system's CP program reflects the strength of the system's self-liquidity program, with available assets providing adequate coverage of potential liabilities. The P-1 rating on the ECP notes primarily reflects the system's ability to access the market.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the system will continue to realize positive margins, supported by steady student demand and ongoing, consistent funding from a Aaa-rated state.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained and material improvement of EBIDA margins

- Substantial growth in wealth relative to debt and operations

- Further strengthening of brand evidenced by stronger student demand, research growth and sustained heightened philanthropy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material cuts to state appropriations that are not offset through expense reductions or that lead to deterioration of competitiveness

- Significant debt issuance beyond current plans

LEGAL SECURITY

All revenue financing system debt including TRBs, CP and ECP notes are on parity and secured by a broad pledge of revenues, including tuition, fees, and auxiliary revenues, and certain unappropriated funds and reserve balances but excluding state appropriations and other restricted funds. Pledged revenues in fiscal 2021 totaled $1.046 billion, providing 13x coverage of pro forma maximum annual debt service ($80.2 million).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the series 2022A and B bonds will be used to refund existing commercial paper and extendable commercial paper, with a small portion (around $23 million) used for capital projects.

PROFILE

The University of North Texas System is a comprehensive public university system located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and is comprised of the flagship University of North Texas in Denton, which includes a new branch campus in fast-growing Frisco; University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth; and the University of North Texas at Dallas, with its main campus located in southern Dallas and its law school in the heart of downtown. The system recorded fiscal 2021 operating revenues of $1 billion and in fall 2021 served 41,141 full-time equivalent students, the majority of whom are at the flagship university in Denton.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

